The residents of Adamstown who will be in the vicinity of a data center complex have every right to be concerned, particularly with the issue of noise (“Adamstown residents have questions, concerns about data center facility,” Frederick News-Post, Dec. 10).
There was an article in The Washington Post within the last year about people living in Virginia who were very upset with the constant noise coming from a nearby data center.
