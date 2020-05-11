This is in response to an article in the News-Post this week, "Anne Arundel sees deer as resource for food aid." While I would welcome additional opportunities to deer hunt, spring is the wrong time of year.
Does are pregnant and will be giving birth in May and June. Last thing I would want to do is shoot a pregnant doe or one that has just given birth. It will also be difficult to differentiate between immature bucks and does at this time of year as they have only begun to grow antlers.
Hope we are not at the point where this option is given serious consideration. Good to be thinking about ways to help food banks but there are other ways.
