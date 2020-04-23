The Sunday News-Post had a Section “E” which I initially ignored as it had a bunch of columns of fine print. After reading the rest of the paper and with nothing else to do, I read Section “E.”
First, I was shocked, then saddened, then angry. Section “E” contained six full pages with up to five columns of fine print of people who could be potentially evicted from their homes or businesses for failure to pay county taxes.
In this time of a deadly virus where many people in the county have lost their jobs and income, you would hope that the county government had a little compassion. Instead, what we get is something almost biblically evil — we want our money.
Is this a government of the people? It does not seem so. It seems to be a government for the county government. With so many of our neighbors out of work, couldn’t the county executive institute a 10 percent pay cut for county workers in order to reduce or forgive real estate taxes owed on homes. This would certainly not hurt county workers and it would keep people — in these stressful times — in their homes.
Anthony Neglia
Frederick
