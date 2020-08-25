I motored through Mr. Blatchford’s negative spin on Joe Biden and my sense there is that he never got out of first gear. To simplify things, I’ll frame my thoughts in terms recently offered by the current administration — “It is what it is.”
As for his vitriol concerning teachers having to make a very difficult choice to distance themselves from an unmanageable mix of potentially deadly enclosed environments, there reasons are not “self-serving.” Their efforts are focused on selecting to pause their presence for classroom interaction for their personal safety, the well-being of their families and the families in their communities, and the health and safety of thousands of students.
Yes, lack of a teacher’s presence can negatively impact many students. But so can the unabated spread of the current pandemic in our collective academic environments. And shame on you for bashing some of these clear and present heroes for wanting to make that choice. We should thank them every day. I think your brother, who you referenced in your column, would agree.
Carey Linton
Frederick
