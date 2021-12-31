A reply to the letter “No debating that climate change is real” in the Dec. 21 News-Post: Yes, climate change is real, has always been happening, and runs in cycles.
China leads the world in carbon dioxide emissions. The Chinese are building new coal-fired power plants in China and elsewhere all the time, belching ever-increasing clouds of CO2. Other countries that need abundant cheap power will follow suit. Even so, nature emits 26 times the amount of CO2 into the atmosphere every year than humans do. With all of that in mind, for Frederick County to spend money to reduce CO2 emissions and pat itself on the back is absurd.
“Monster tornadoes” in December, such as the recent ones in Kentucky, are unusual but not unprecedented. During the past eight years, the overall number of tornadoes in the U.S. has been unusually low. And over the period 1954-2014, the yearly number of strong tornadoes (Enhanced Fujita Scale level 3 and up) in the U.S. recorded by NOAA decreased by about 40 percent.
Atlantic hurricane intensity has been increasing since the deep minimum of the 1960s-1980s, which was in alignment with a cold phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, a natural seawater temperature cycle.
We now have instrumentation that can measure a wind gust of 106 mph in Colorado. How often has that happened in the past when we didn’t have such instrumentation? How do we know that it is unprecedented?
Sea levels are indeed rising. The best possible way of tracking the rise is via the direct measurement provided by tidal gauges. We have such records back to the 1850s. They show that since that time, the average rate of rise has remained remarkably constant, despite the increase in mankind’s CO2 emissions, which became significant around the 1940s. The land around Chesapeake Bay is sinking, which explains why the apparent sea level rise at Annapolis is so large.
Climate fear-mongering continues, portending a future where industrial-monstrosity windmills will visually pollute the land and the sea while killing endless numbers of birds and bats; solar arrays will overrun huge tracts of land; tremendous numbers of mines will be excavated to provide the materials required; numerous new large landfills will be required for repeated dumping of end-of-life windmill blades, solar cells and batteries; the electric grid will be unreliable; favored big corporations will get richer; and everything will cost more — all to fight something that is for the most part a natural climate cycle.
Walter staruk
Middletown
Our resident climate denier in chief, professor Staruk, is back. Lord only knows where this philistine gets his information, but the juice isn’t worth the squeeze trying disprove it. It’s clear he’s had his head buried in junk science and propaganda, so perhaps he missed the confessions of the world’s big oil and coal executives that their products have indeed significantly changed our climate. What a fool.
