Regarding George Smith’s letter to the Frederick News-Post of Sept. 10-11, 2022, (“Joe Biden is not to blame for all our problems”, Page D2), well, actually, he is to blame.

This fellow Donald Trump, our previous president, left Joe Biden with a booming economy and everyone doing better, with ample supplies of oil and gas. In fact, we were exporting the stuff. We had agreements with Mexico, and refugees were not streaming across our border uncontrollably. The border was in fact the most controlled and improved in decades.

LoL, the economy was certainly not booming in the US or world-wide when Trump left office. Did you forget about Covid and how it shut down the economy? Geesh, that started during Trump's turn. Covid wasn't Trump's fault - just like the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not Biden's fault, but there is no question that Trump's deliberate dismissal of his expert's advice cost well over 100,000 US lives. And it is due to Trump followers that Congress did not agree to continue funding those Covid home tests anymore, despite the fact that we still have about 500 Covid patients hospitalized in MD alone. As for gas, you should know the price went up not only because of Russia but because of Covid. The dramatic cut in oil usage early in the pandemic resulted in the shutdown of US refineries, and it took a long time for them to get back online. Why do you think the price of gas has been decreasing lately?

