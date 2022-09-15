Regarding George Smith’s letter to the Frederick News-Post of Sept. 10-11, 2022, (“Joe Biden is not to blame for all our problems”, Page D2), well, actually, he is to blame.
This fellow Donald Trump, our previous president, left Joe Biden with a booming economy and everyone doing better, with ample supplies of oil and gas. In fact, we were exporting the stuff. We had agreements with Mexico, and refugees were not streaming across our border uncontrollably. The border was in fact the most controlled and improved in decades.
Will Biden replace the strategic petroleum reserve he drew from; he may say he will, but will he?
It was the Democrats who rushed these huge bills through Congress, incurring more debt; and just how will we pay for them, besides their being inherently inflationary? They voted lockstep for these bills, and their debt.
So just where is this mess that Trump left Biden? The question for everyone to ask themselves is: Are you better off with Biden now? How about the surge of fentanyl drugs and the hundred of thousands of deaths they cause each year?
For multiple reasons, we cannot do without fossil fuels. We cannot go cold turkey on fossil fuels. Until the Democrats get some common sense, it is obvious they must be voted out of office. I am sorry to say it: That is the only way towards our recovery.
LoL, the economy was certainly not booming in the US or world-wide when Trump left office. Did you forget about Covid and how it shut down the economy? Geesh, that started during Trump's turn. Covid wasn't Trump's fault - just like the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not Biden's fault, but there is no question that Trump's deliberate dismissal of his expert's advice cost well over 100,000 US lives. And it is due to Trump followers that Congress did not agree to continue funding those Covid home tests anymore, despite the fact that we still have about 500 Covid patients hospitalized in MD alone. As for gas, you should know the price went up not only because of Russia but because of Covid. The dramatic cut in oil usage early in the pandemic resulted in the shutdown of US refineries, and it took a long time for them to get back online. Why do you think the price of gas has been decreasing lately?
