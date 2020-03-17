This farmland protection program is the cornerstone of Livable Frederick.
We need to protect agricultural lands to grow food in healthy soils, rich in organic matter and bio-nutrients, if we hope to stay healthy ourselves.
We need agricultural land for the production of food so that people can eat locally grown food. Instead of shipping food all the way across the country, we should be growing and providing local food to local schools, restaurants and markets. In protecting farmland, we will protect the quality of life for future generations.
This kind of long-term thinking and planning is the responsible thing to do. I am supporting agriculture preservation in Frederick County.
Harriett Crosby
Jefferson
