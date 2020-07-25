Increasingly bored with both the tediousness of this lockdown and the bizarre presidency which is an affront to the honor of our nation, I have found the perfect escape.
It’s the feature in the Frederick News-Post titled Yesterday. The article on July 20 describing the driver from 100 years ago who was ticketed by a “motorcycle deputy” for exceeding the speed limit by 2 seconds made me nostalgic for days gone by.
I can barely exit my subdivision on Crestwood Boulevard against drivers racing down the road at more than 50 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Oh, for the good old days, in more ways than one.
Marie Reeves
Frederick
