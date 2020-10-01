While our country mourns the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frederick County residents have their own local confirmation process to explore. Judge Theresa M. Adams, Frederick County Circuit Court, 6th Judicial Circuit, is on the ballot and running unopposed. Circuit Court judges are appointed by the governor with the help from a nominating commission. They serve a short time after which they must run in a nonpartisan election, and if elected, they hold the seat for 15 years.
Judge Adams is facing her second “yes-no retention election” and it’s up to you if she remains on the bench. As long as she receives 50.1% of the vote, she will sit on the bench for 15 more years. Those who wish to retain her will mark the oval to the left of her name on the ballot. To vote no, one simply leaves the oval next to her name blank or writes in a candidate of choice. If enough people do not mark the oval next to her name, Judge Adams will be removed from the bench and the Judicial Nominating Commission will make a replacement recommendation to our governor.
Normally, I follow the campaigns of local leaders who will sit at a dais, not on a bench. But this election season, I’m asking you to do your own research and decide if you think Judge Adams should be granted a favorable retention by the residents of Frederick County. Sitting in a powerful position for 15 years is an awful long time while deciding the fate of those who harm children — our most vulnerable community members. We deserve a judge with a zero-tolerance attitude, especially when it comes to minors. My own personal research has left me appalled by her decisions.
I’ve spent nearly my entire life around little children as an aunt, a teacher, a parent, and through the years in many educator roles as a parishioner. I want those in Frederick County who prey on minors to see that there will be stiff penalties. I urge you to either leave the oval blank next to the name Judge Theresa M. Adams or write in the name of a lawyer you know who actually cares about children. Do this for your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, or the neighborhood kid down the street.
You have the opportunity to remove a Circuit Court Judge in Maryland once every 15 years and now is the time. You be the judge.
Mary Linger Posey
Myersville
What is provided in the additional paragraph of the Judge's actual sentencing data, (IF accurate as provided by the LW) includes the following sentences: 18 months in jail for having sex with a 14-year-old. 15 years for raping a 12-year-old boy. 5 years in prison for the human trafficking of a 16-year-old. And a daycare provider, "facing" (but unclear if found guilty of these charges) 2nd degree assault, 2 counts of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment, sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation.
I say Judge Adams is doing an exemplary job, given both the unknown details of each case, the inability (at this time) for the Judge to defend her decisions on the examples provided here, and the extraordinary challenges of maintaining advocacy for children of all ages while determining appropriate sentencing for those guilty of harming or endangering children. All told, why judge Adams should, and will be, re-elected.
I would be curious to know other sentences passed down in the past 15 years.
Obviously this lady has some kind of axe to grind with Judge Adams. I've known Judge Adams and her entire family since I was a kid. She is sensitive, kind, and understanding and i know she does the best possible job given the circumstances on cases she presides over. It's not easy being a judge where one has to uphold the law and have compassion for people as well. I don't think this LTE writer gets it. That's unfortunate and sad.
Here is the full text of the LTE that I submitted which I trimmed because the editorial staff at this time is only accepting political/election LTEs that are roughly 400 words.
While our country mourns the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frederick County residents have their own local confirmation process to explore. Judge Theresa M. Adams, Frederick County Circuit Court, 6th Judicial Circuit, is on the ballot and running unopposed. Circuit Court Judges are appointed by the Governor with the help from a nominating commission. They serve a short time after which they must run in a nonpartisan election and if elected, they hold the seat for 15 years.
Judge Adams is facing her second “yes-no retention election” and it’s up to you if she remains on the bench. As long as she receives 50.1% of the vote, she will sit on the bench for 15 more years. Those who wish to retain her will mark the oval to the left of her name on the ballot. To vote no, one simply leaves the oval next to her name blank or writes in a candidate of choice. If enough people do not mark the oval next to her name, Judge Adams will be removed from the bench and the Judicial Nominating Commission will make a replacement recommendation to our Governor.
In the midst of a Presidential election, why should it matter to you who sits on the 6th Judicial Circuit bench? Please consider just a few of her many decisions. In the last two years, Judge Adams sentenced a man to 18 months in jail for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Another man received 15 years for raping a 12-year-old boy. A man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the human trafficking of a 16-year-old runaway girl. A daycare provider was facing 2nd degree assault, 2 counts of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment charges involving a toddler who was so intoxicated with alcohol that the child tested 3 times the legal limit for an adult. For this, Judge Adams gave the day care provider 3 years of supervised probation. Frederick News Post coverage of this particular crime quoted the mother of the toddler who called the sentencing “a joke”. The joke’s on all of us if we allow Judge Adams to retain her seat.
Normally I follow the campaigns of local leaders who will sit at a dais, not on a bench. But this election season, I’m asking you to do your own research and decide if you think Judge Adams should be granted a favorable retention by the residents of Frederick County. Sitting in a powerful position for 15 years is an awful long time while deciding the fate of those who harm children - our most vulnerable community members. We deserve a judge with a zero-tolerance attitude especially when it comes to minors.
I’ve spent nearly my entire life around little children as an aunt, a teacher, a parent, and through the years in many educator roles as a parishioner. I want those in Frederick County who prey on minors to see that there will be stiff penalties – not just 3 years serving probation for forcing alcohol upon a toddler! I urge you to either leave the oval blank or write in another name on your mail in ballot or on Election Day if you vote in person. Perhaps our Democrat friends would like to write in Danny B. O'Connor who ran for a seat on the 6th Judicial Circuit Bench in 2014 and lost to Hon. Scott Rolle. Our Republican friends could write in Phil Dacey or any lawyer you know who actually cares about children. Do this for your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, or the neighborhood kid down the street.
You have the opportunity to remove a Circuit Court Judge in Maryland once every 15 years and now is the time. You be the judge.
“The freedom to criticize judges and other public officials is necessary to a vibrant democracy.”
- Sandra Day O'Connor
Thank you for sharing your complete letter Ms. Posey. The examples that were edited out make a significant difference.
On June 22, 2014, after four years of the most corrupt government Frederick county has ever had, Mary Posey wrote an LTE recommending we vote for another four years of Blaine and the boys. Of course we didn't. It's a safe bet Mary will be voting for four more years of the odious Trump. I certainly won't be taking Mary's advice on who to vote for.
No evidence offered at all
to tell us what's stuck in her craw
but one thing is plain
Mary voted for Blaine,
and Kirby, and Billy, and Paul.
armilary - maybe write in Democrat Danny B. O'Connor who lost to Rolle in 2014. As to Trump, I'd like a 3rd choice in that race.
Thank you armillary. You've provided FNP readers, who may not follow Judge Adams' career or decisions in microscopic detail, just enough info to know Ms. Posey is disgruntled, and her 5 paragraph letter of empty words and no pertinent information should have been thrown in the trash BEFORE it was printed by the FNP.
Agreed. I would also note that in looking at what was submitted and what was printed, I would venture to say that the meat of the LTE was trimmed and tossed with the remaining fat published.
Personally, I think we should all be "disgruntled" when it comes to a judge with a pattern of leniency toward adults abusing children. I'm not a fan of mandatory sentences - I prefer allowing judges some discretion. However, I'm really not a fan of judges that use that discretion to go easy on adults that harm children. I don't care if someone says they're "sick" - I simply want those offenders out of our society and if one judge won't do that, I want another judge. Mary is spot on with her letter.
