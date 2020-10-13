There is a common theme that I am noticing having watched the first two debates, and that is the issue of "court packing."
I find the framing of the question to be very interesting in the sense that it implies something improper on the part of trying to restore balance to our nation's court system. During the final two years of the Obama presidency, the Republican Senate only confirmed 20 judges leaving 89 vacancies including the infamous Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court.
He didn't even get a hearing in committee much less a vote. Many of those same Republican senators have confirmed 181 of President Trump's nominees, including seven judges rated "not qualified" by the American Bar Association. I would suggest that the Republicans have packed the courts with radical partisans from the Federalist Society and that this is detrimental to the credibility of our court system and the principle of equal justice under the law.
I think that it is totally appropriate for the Democrats to look into the unpacking of our court system that has been carried out by Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans over the past six years. It would be a good thing to decrease the influence of justices and judges who were appointed based upon their commitment to party and ideology over the rule of law. Perhaps some restructuring of our court system, in order to achieve that goal, isn't such a bad idea.
This Independent agrees.
It's time to downshift the nuclear arms race on appointments. I'd submit that a 10 year constitutional term be imposed for all federal judges. These should not be lifetime appointments, it would improve the quality of the bench quite a bit if more citizen/lawyers became judges with the idea of serving the country and then returning to private citizenship.
Absolutely right. If you are in power you get to pick your justices. Justicesare appointed for life and the Republicans have made this very political. It's only right if the Democrats control the Senate that they get to pack the Court as there's no limitations on the number of Justices.
The SCOTUS was established to do one thing only; and that was to interpret the Constitution and apply all laws with blind justice. The politicizing of this body was the most demonic and anti American action ever undertaken. There is no blind justice any more, just bartered outcomes rendered by political operatives. James Madison must be rolling over in his grave.
This is not the way it used to be. Sure there were sometimes politically based delays in confirming appointments, but McConnell made an art form of putting politics into the courts by refusing votes on Obamas nominees, and now his rushing through of Trump's choice is just too obviously over the top. It almost forces Democrats to retaliate in kind and by "packing the courts". I hope Democrats don't take the bait though, as this "elections have consequences" bs excuse will just continue with each power switch. We need a functioning federal government - not just one side against the other. We Democrats need to remember that when we get the presidency and a majority in the Senate.
Bradley, you are the epitome of a low info democrat swallower. Packing the court in this case is clearly referring to adding more justices to the supreme court. Unfortunately for you Bradley and The Party, Republicans control the presidency and senate which allows them to do what they are doing. As far as Merrick is concerned, the senate was in Republican control and they didn’t have to give him a hearing. Nothing in the senate rules or constitution says different. You don’t have to go back to far in history to find a similar democrat case. Obama’s first 2 years in office they did the same thing. So, what goes around comes around Bradley.
pdl; I am sure that you can point to the part of the Constitution that declares there shall be exactly nine (9) supreme court justices? Thank you.
pdl - your rewriting of history doesn't make it correct. You are incorrect.
Mr. Gray,
As a very distinguished gentleman offered recently: You are entitled to your opinion but not entitled to change the facts A WaPo opinion piece by Marc A. Thiessen, July 6, 2018, entitled "Democrats have only themselves to blame for their judicial predicament". tells the true story well.
The political chicanery employed by the Democrats since the 1990's to "pack" the courts has not only thrust aside long held traditions and all but destroyed civility and decorum in the process of judicial nominations, it has led to the judicial activism that has torn our country apart.
I am not overjoyed personally by the current proceedings but I certainly do not misplace the blame by putting on historical blinders/ One of the foremost lessons we are taught as children is not to follow the bad lead of others. But when continually confronted with the dishonesty and duplicity of the party of HRC, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and Biden it is hard to not to attack back. Especially with our children's future at stake.
jsk; I read that article and I will respond here. This is the equivalent of "my friends made me do it" as an excuse. Nothing "forced" Mitch to do what he has done. He chose to. And if the Dems sweep the Senate and presidency and proceed to add three SCOTUS judges will you shrug your shoulder and say "Mitch made them do it so no worries"?
And there should be term limits on judges - these should not be lifetime jobs.
Yup, 20 years. Trump deliberately nominated a young person.
knah - spot on. And let's add term limits to Congress too.
