Regrettably, Gov. Larry Hogan is a Republican, and to a first approximation, all Republicans wish to limit the number of votes cast in any election.
Witness the governor's decisions to open all polling places as usual for the November elections, and not to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters. In these pandemic times, both these edicts limit our voting rights and are pure Republican politics.
I am planning on voting in person during early voting unless something changes between now and election time. I will wear my mask and gloves, i feel that is the only I can guarantee my vote will be counted.
All these mixed messages about voting by mail have my skepticism meter pointing in the red as to whether my vote will be counted, I can't risk my vote not being counted.
I have a feeling that there is going to be long lines at the polls come election day despite the virus, people will want to make sure their vote will be counted. People will be willing to risk death to vote the lunatic out of the White House, they will want to make sure their vote is counted!
Is it a slow week @ FNP for Letters to the Editor? How does tripe like this, which sounds like it was written by a 3rd grader, end up getting published?
Hogan can't win. One minute he's a RINO. The next he is a diehard R. Whatever. Independents like me embrace that.
It's not complicated... There are more Democratic voters in the State and Nation than there are Republicans. What other choice do the Republican's have than to try to stifle voters; it's always been a policy of Republicans: "if you can't win fairly, cheat".
They are taking their experience from New Mexico where only 46% of voters actually cast a ballot when required to go to a polling place to cast their vote; but after mail-in voting laws were passed in their last election 91% of eligible voters cast their ballots. Looks like this will be a Reagan/Carter election in reverse...
Oooops.... Not New Mexico but Nevada..... It's hard to wake up on rainy mornings, my bad.
My mailed primary ballot arrived 7 or more days after it was stated that all had went out and posted some 7 days after I mailed it. I would have dropped it at the secure box at the Talley Center, but the box was inside and the building closed due to COVID. Go figure.
Absentee ballots work just fine; the main problem with opening polling places is finding enough election judges willing to take the risk of being there all day.
The most asinine article I’ve read today
Pure democrat politics, "ballot harvesting"
You are aware that ballot harvesting was just used by Republicans in North Carolina during the last election right?
" all Republicans wish to limit the number of votes cast in any election."
Those are the comments of a simpleton who watches way too much MSNBC and CNN.
If you are not comfortable voting in person, request an absentee ballot. You can mail it in, or drop it off at one of the drop boxes on your way to WalMart or Home Depot. [lol][ninja]
Agreed bosco. It's what I said in my comment to Ms. Carter's LTE. The mail-in ballots had significant problems in the special election for the 7th District for Elijah Cummings seat. Ballots were not delivered, sent to the wrong address, sent to the wrong address, etc. An absentee-style mail-in vote would be far more secure.
And how is that vote by mail primary in Democrat run NYC going? Google that if you want a preview of November.
[ninja]
Oh please. Spare us the Democratic rhetoric.
Request a mail in ballot then. We intend to. Pretty simple to do.
