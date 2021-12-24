After Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision was made public to vote “No” on the Build Back Better program that would have greatly benefitted all Americans and saved many from poverty, some Christmas story characters came to mind, mainly Theodore Geisel’s (Dr. Seuss) Grinch and Charles Dickens’ Scrooge.
But, unlike these fictional characters who saw the error in their mean-spirited, self-serving ways, had a change of heart, and chose to affect positive outcomes in their stories, you ground your heels in, insulted your constituents, turned your back on your party, and decided harming the whole country was worth it to please special interests (i.e., the coal industry).
Now, another seasonal fictional character comes to mind, Frosty the Snowman (no insult intended, Frosty!). Senator Manchin, you are a cold man with two eyes made out of coal.
Susan Haney
Thurmont
Joe Manchin is saving this country from far left liberals and bankruptcy. People should have been smart enough to know that Joe and Kamala were going to be failures.
Many would argue that Mr. Manchin is saving them from poverty. Besides gas price increases food price increases are off the chart.
But your imagery of two eyes made of coal is super clever and spot on.
