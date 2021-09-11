At the heart of every great love story is a memorable beginning.
“Where did you go on your first date?” I asked my parents in the summer of 2020 while we were at their shore house. I make it a point to find out about how I came to be in this world, how the relationship that I was spawned from developed in the first place.
It’s something called provenance, a word my father has used recently as we’ve discussed the random sports memorabilia, only meaningful to me, that I have chosen to hang in my basement. Its provenance, or origin, lends to its personal value, he suggests.
As to the unofficial provenance of my parents’ union — their first date — neither of them had much of a recollection. There was a momentary silence between them as they considered my question on the living-room couch. Ultimately, they couldn’t answer with confidence.
That probably hasn’t changed since then, as they’ve both grown a year older, putting that date further down an already hazy lane in their memories.
But an even more important date passed earlier this week for them, and it’s one — hopefully, despite old age doing what it does — they won’t soon forget: Friday marked their 50th wedding anniversary.
My favorite love story is the one in which I’m a primary actor. I believe the way that my wife and I became a couple would be suitable fare for the gushy Amazon Prime Video series “Modern Love.” Largely because I reached way out of my league and got this amazing girl to fall for me, beating steep odds and seizing serendipity at a grocery store. I know every detail. It’s hands down the biggest win of my life.
My second favorite love story is my parents’ love story — partly because, well, it yielded me. That means it has to be incredible, right?
But to hear them tell it, they sorta just wound up together. It happened shortly after my mother’s previous relationship had ended. (However it ended, it was that guy’s loss and another huge life win for me.) As college-age kids in late-1960s Baltimore County, my mom and dad communed with the same bunch of friends, male and female. They hung out, went out, dated around.
And eventually — or at least the way it sounds to me — the two of them became drawn to one another through the dynamics of this social group. And maybe it was cemented when that former boyfriend, realizing his enormous gaffe, reappeared at my beautiful mother’s house one day in hopes of rekindling the flame.
Today, my mom — who revels in telling of times that she broke up fights as a tougher-than-she-looks high school teacher — might say she threw him out the front door by his throat. But I imagine the rebuff was rather polite, as far as rebuffs go.
Regardless: Sorry, pal. My mustachioed dad had already swooped in.
I can’t be certain — because I wasn’t there and they can’t even remember their first date — but I’m pretty sure they were soon gaga for each other.
You can see it, for instance, in their wedding album. Both of them are beaming in nearly every photo from that Friday evening in 1971. Their connection was undeniable, no matter how nonchalantly they apparently managed to come together.
I take thee ... from this day forward ...
And here we are, 50 years later.
I don’t want to go crazy romanticizing this romance, because, as one of their two children, it’s not like I’ve been privy to the private ups and downs of the marriage that produced me. Every couple experiences them.
But there has to have been more highs than lows because, again, they’ve made it a half a damn century.
It is impressive. Especially when you hear the two of them bicker today at what I would call a championship level. When I was little, I’d hear my grandparents verbally sparring and wonder if they even liked one another. In July, during this summer’s beach week with my parents, they were snapping back and forth in the kitchen over an ear of corn or something and I said, “I can’t believe you two have made it 50 years.”
But, as a witness to their more positive interactions, they still show love for each other in little ways, like how my father can’t help but take selfies of the two of them together, wherever they go, even when she doesn’t want to be photographed. Or how my mother gives him a little smile as she pokes fun at one of his quirks — like taking too many selfies for someone who is 73. Neither of them is perfect (though Dad may argue his case), and they’ve both mastered the art of tolerating the other’s flaws.
For better, for worse.
I’ve found that they enjoy reminiscing about their meager beginnings as newlyweds. How they carefully saved money, had liver and onions on their regular dinner menu and jointly made decisions about, for example, whether to buy a piece of land or a Mediterranean bedroom set.
They got by. They pulled their first cat from a dumpster (and he lived 20-plus years). They bought their tiny first house (after the bedroom set), got a big dog and started a family. Jason came first in 1976. I arrived in ’78. We both ate baby food made at home, thanks to our parents’ gardening talents, which helped them save more money for their first plot and the new house that went on it.
When they tell those stories, you can hear pride in their voices. They made their own way.
For richer, for poorer.
Today, they’re enjoying a comfortable retirement made possible by a longtime frugality and decades of work. They spend time at the shore. They spoil their four grandchildren. They still garden. They travel.
They’re truly lucky to have one another, particularly considering their calendar of assorted doctor’s appointments would be hard for anyone to manage alone.
In sickness and in health.
It may not always come through in all of that bickering, but my parents cherish each other. They seem to have remembered well the vows they took 50 years ago.
So what if they don’t recall much about their first date, even though I’d love to know the details. Whatever they did on that date, it led to another. Then, a lifetime.
I guess how it all started — the provenance — isn’t quite so significant, isn’t what makes this love story great.
In the grand scheme of forever, what matters is that it started at all.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
