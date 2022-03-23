We already knew that finding a great new leader for the Frederick County Public Schools system was going to be a challenge, but results from a survey of community attitudes toward the system reinforces our concerns.
The survey conducted by the search firm the school board has hired to help find a new leader shows significant unhappiness with the county school system by almost every group of stakeholders in the community — except the school administration itself.
And among all the negative numbers found in the survey is this one that is truly disturbing: Fewer than 40 percent of teachers surveyed believe students are prepared for their next grade level.
Now, this was not a statistically accurate opinion poll because it was a voluntary response survey. But it is noteworthy that 1,561 people — including parents, students and staff — took the time to make that call, and that is a large number of responses.
The top-line number: Fewer than 40 percent of respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, practicing fiscal responsibility or communicating transparently.
Responses came from six groups: administrators, teachers, support staffers, parents or guardians, students and other community members. They were asked to rank a series of statements on a scale from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
Administrators had by far the most positive view of the district — 80 percent of them said that they either agreed or strongly agreed with the idea that FCPS has a “clear, compelling shared vision for the future.”
But only 22 percent of students agreed with that statement, as did 36 percent of teachers. That dichotomy is astonishing, and indicates a massive failure of communication between the leadership of the school system and almost everyone else.
Administrators were also most likely to say schools were safe, that students were on track and that the district was fiscally responsible and communicated in a transparent manner. There was a 30-point gap between administrators and teachers on the vital question of student preparedness.
While 67 percent of administrators and 45 percent of teachers said FCPS was addressing students’ social and emotional needs, only 16 percent of students agreed.
Just 35 percent of all respondents agreed with the statement that FCPS was “heading in the right direction.” Students and parents expressed the least agreement — at 28 percent and 29 percent — and administrators expressed the most, at 66 percent.
We have to acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has been very hard on the school community, with months of hybrid learning and two years of children going to schools in masks.
In addition, the avalanche of bad news in the wake of the U.S. Justice Department’s devastating report on abuses of restraint and sequestration in the special education department has tarnished the system’s reputation, perhaps even more deeply than realized.
“It’s been a rough two years for a lot of people,” School board President Brad Young told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
And he is right.
But the incoming superintendent has to know he or she is not coming to a happy and satisfied community. There is a lot of work that needs to be done.
We need an effective program to recover from the damage done by the pandemic. We need to adhere to the consent agreement with the Justice Department on changes in special education.
And we need someone who can lead change and communicate with the entire community on the work being done, not just with the school management group.
