The name-calling in our household comes but once a year.
And my wife and son take aim at me:
“Grinch.” “Scrooge.” “Humbug.”
I don’t want to hear Christmas music 55 days before the actual holiday. I don’t feel merry while stressing for a month about what material items to buy for the special people in my life, because they don’t truly need anything and they already know how I feel about them.
Truth is, the spirit doesn’t strike me until around 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, when we head to my parents’ house for our yearly family gathering. But that doesn’t mean I’m bereft of Christmas cheer. Mine is just tucked away inside, on delay until it counts. It’s not in a pile of presents, or a season-long celebration full of huge, ugly Christmas-themed inflatables in people’s front yards.
It’s in the little things.
n n n
When I was a tot, we’d go to my grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving. My brother and I would open the folding doors and sneak upstairs on creaky steps, where there on the spare bed — wrapped and ready, a full month ahead of time — were our Christmas presents.
Of course, our family would return on Christmas Eve to finally open those presents, purchased throughout the year by our budget-savvy Grandma. And our grandparents would greet us at the door with kisses, Pop’s always beer-soaked.
When it was Grandma’s turn during the gift exchange, she’d try to guess what each one was before opening them. And her accuracy was uncanny — mostly because she’d picked out many of those gifts herself while shopping with my aunt.
The next morning, after my folks would fire up the stove and coffee-maker, Dad would give what amounted to orders for the order of our gifts, so as to save the best for last. And he was always right.
That evening, we’d visit with my mother’s relatives. And right around the time we sliced into my other grandmother’s homemade red velvet cake, the special moment arrived when Granddad, against his frugal nature, tossed out white envelopes containing a crisp 20-dollar bill to each grandchild. As he walked by, he’d mutter “Merry Christmas.” Or nothing at all.
My love of Christmas is in memories like those.
It’s in turning up the driveway to my childhood home on Christmas Eve and seeing the white lights aglow in the windows and front garden, with smoke wafting from the chimney. It’s in the decorations my mother put the finishing touches on moments before we parked.
My love of Christmas is wrapped in a hug from my father, whose close squeeze leaves the subtle scent of his cologne on me that lasts all evening.
It’s in Dad completing preparations for our traditional spread while Mom, finally (maybe) done decorating, is still upstairs dressing for the occasion as we arrive.
And when she comes down, with a bell around her neck, she might ring in the festivities by saying she hopes there are enough appetizers — while staring at a table full of them as her eldest grandson’s Dorito crunching is a sound that creates something of a holiday anthem.
My love of Christmas is very much thanks to my mother, who labors so long and hard every year to provide a wonderful one for her family. This includes numerous phone calls and text messages throughout December as she shops, painstakingly, for just the right gifts, a tiny 73-year-old lady who might just scale the Kohl’s shelves for that Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle at the top.
It’s in the fact that my son carefully jots separate wish lists for us and his grandparents, the latter on which he provides a “disclaimer” so Grandma knows which items to focus her exhaustive energy — and possibly climbing skills — toward finding.
My love of Christmas is in once-a-year viewings of some popular Hollywood holiday reactions: Ralphie whipping Scott Farkus’ butt; Bad Santa spitting salad at an intruding mother on his lunch break; and George C. Scott’s Ebenezer Scrooge ultimately apologizing to his nephew after his awakening.
It’s in hearing our kitten knock The Elf on the Shelf off the counter, then stepping in — reluctantly — to stop her from using those fangs and claws to rip his tiny, smiling face off.
My love of Christmas is in my brother’s homemade eggnog, which he brings in a damn bucket on Christmas Eve. It’s in the proud way he tells me how much liquor is in it as we pour glasses full and recall the sad years when all we could drink was the virgin variety while opening those presents that Grandma had wrapped for us in June.
It’s in opening another Amazon box dropped at our front door to find an item that wasn’t on our son’s list of 89 items — but that his mother bought anyway because she thought he would like it. And having her always be right.
My love of Christmas is in attempting to find something that might surprise my wife, who without even trying has ruined like 80 percent of the gifts I’ve bought for her since 1999. But, lately, maybe that’s because our Amazon Prime account is linked to her email address.
Finally, it’s in cracking open a beer, putting my pal Ebenezer on the TV and wrapping presents until just before Santa visits in the wee hours of Christmas morning.
Not six hours later, in dire need of caffeination, I watch as my wired son takes all of five minutes to tear through the work that took me hours to complete.
But thanks to the bright-eyed look on his face, I couldn’t care less.
So don’t call me Scrooge.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears in Real Life once a month.
