Many things scare me about raising a child today. Our nation is divided, social media is pervasive and poisonous, you’re lucky to find a bag of Tostitos for less than $6, global warming continues, and Taylor Swift is charging an entire journalist’s salary for a ticket to one of her concerts.
To top it off, there’s a hashtag that exists to attack what some parents have identified as a clear and present danger to future generations. It’s one that could involve the very homes where your families reside.
This hashtag seeks to save our children so they can one day use TikTok to fix our planet and help everyone, Taylor Swift included, enjoy corn chips at a reasonable price.
This hashtag is #NoSleepovers.
The parents behind this hashtag have taken up arms in opposition. And by that I mean their phones. They have used them to consult with online parenting influencers, who are apparently a thing and who suggest alternatives to sleepovers called “half-overs” or “sleep-unders” — which sound exactly like something created by people with too much time on their hands and too many posts about their kids on social media.
These parents have numerous concerns in mind as they prevent their children from being exposed to new, different or uncomfortable events during a night away from the nest. Some are valid. Such as the presence of weapons in the host’s home. Some are ... less valid. Such as whether the hosts might use the wrong pronouns or could potentially influence their children to vote in 2028 for or against Donald Trump.
But there’s only so much we can control, Moms and Dads — including elections. And, while acknowledging that we’re fully entrenched in cancel culture at a time when it’s the norm to be overly cautious, your rule doesn’t need to be so hard and fast as that prohibitive hashtag. If there’s hesitation, restrict your kids’ sleepovers to the families you’ve gotten to know well over the years and who maybe aren’t prone to human trafficking.
Because I did watch “Stolen Youth” on Netflix.
Then again, I’m not a certified parenting influencer. So you might seek advice from someone with more followers who didn’t grow up doing all kinds of activities at odd hours in other people’s houses and somehow lived to tell about it.
Occasional sleepovers can be useful tools for our children to test their manners and decision-making skills in new venues where different family dynamics and ways of living might be at play. They provide a chance for kids to enjoy independence, figure out how to adapt to foreign environments and, for boys, determine who is grosser.
My best childhood friendships were fortified by sleepovers. I’m not saying none were fraught experiences — because I did end up in the hospital for 10 days after one that included dinner at Golden Corral. But, to this day, I look back with gratitude that I was allowed to have those adventures.
Like, I never would’ve witnessed a multiple-family, all-weekend hog slaughter that introduced me to how some folks fortify their freezers for the year and also provided a gory, up-close tutorial on what, exactly, scrapple is.
Without that same friend, I never would’ve understood, even back in the early 1990s, the magic of subscription television — brought to his house, in general, from the enormous satellite dish perched out back and, specifically, from Hugh Hefner’s (ahem) entertainment company.
If not for sleepovers, I never would’ve learned the hard way that you shouldn’t skip sleep altogether, which we did at my buddy John’s house for his 13th birthday. The all-nighter made me a zombie for two days.
And I’d do it all over again. However, I might avoid the game we invented during his party, probably around 2 a.m., called “Goal-line Stand.” The running back (me) would take a handoff and sprint toward John, who was kneeling in front of his bed. Two pillow-toting boys coiled on the other side. My job was to jump so John could catapult me over the defenders to paydirt.
Or, as it turned out, into the wall.
OK. Even though we woke up John’s mom, maybe I’d do that again, too.
Stuff like this is forged in my brain. Like the time a pal and I replayed “Lethal Weapon” all night until we’d memorized every line.
Like the time my brother and I took his Ouija Board to a sleepover at our friends’ house, which they claimed was haunted. We left the next day, several seances later, convinced that it was.
We probably left with some bruises, too. Not from “Goal-line Stand” but from an ongoing game dubbed “Doorknob.” The premise of this classy contest: If someone broke wind, they’d say “doorknob” — then bolt to touch one. Until he did, it was free rein for anybody else in the room to pound the offender.
We’re talking about formative moments here.
Perhaps I should stop before I get to the good stuff. My parents might be reading. And I don’t want to inadvertently convert anyone else into a #NoSleepovers warrior, because the goal here is the opposite.
Sleepovers involve risk assessment for parents and kids. But that helps make sleepovers valuable — and it certainly doesn’t mean they should be banned. Some risks, like farting in a room full of teenage boys, are simply worth taking. And this parenting influencer believes there’s only so much of your child’s social life you should want to know about.
Even if you’re diligent and limit sleepovers to the well-acquainted, is there a chance your kid could stay up too late and overload on screen time? Could your offspring hear foul language or see a movie that you might nix? Could they witness a friend’s mother enjoying a Virginia Slim with a glass or four of Pinot Grigio?
Yep.
But how much of a problem is it if they do? For example, I saw and did all kinds of stuff at sleepovers, but I’ve still never tasted scrapple.
As a father, I have plenty of anxiety. But I’m willing to let my son spend the night somewhere else, even if it means he could interact with folks who might not share the same values as his parents. We’re not the only type of people in the world, after all.
So put down your phone and use your brain. Join me in starting a new hashtag: #ChillOutParentsBecauseSleepoversAreCooler ThanAThreeDollarBagOfTostitos.
In fact, I’m going to baptize this movement by setting up a sleepover next weekend with my buddy Jim. I want it to be at my house, because it is much smaller than his.
That way, a doorknob will always be at close range.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
