With the nationwide shortage of nurses worsening as a result of the terrible stresses of the pandemic, it was great news this week that Hood College is expanding and strengthening its nursing program in partnership with Frederick Health.
The crisis in nursing cannot be overstated. More than half a million nurses nationwide have left the profession since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At Frederick Health, overall staff turnover is better than elsewhere in Maryland where vacancies can run to 20 or 25 percent. But it is still about 16 percent here — four percentage points higher than before the pandemic. The hospital must fill in with nurses from staffing agencies, which is a high-cost alternative.
Nationally, the numbers are grim. Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, wrote recently that the long-term challenges in finding nurses predated the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue was simple exacerbated by the virus’ devastation.
“In 2017, more than half of nurses were age 50 and older, and almost 30 percent were age 60 and older,” he said. “Federal data shows that we are expecting to lose 500,000 nurses by the end of this year, many through retirement, bringing the overall shortage of nurses to 1.1 million.”
At the same time, hospitals are facing staggering increases in labor costs. Pollack wrote that overall labor costs were up 12 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels and up 19.5 percent on the basis of labor cost per patient.
“Unfortunately, some staffing agencies are exploiting the severe workforce shortages by charging uniformly high rates,” Pollack said.
Among the measures that Pollack recommended were boosting support for nursing schools and faculty and providing scholarships and loan forgiveness to attract more students.
He pointed out that in 2019, nursing schools had to turn away more than 80,000 qualified applicants because of shortages of faculty, classroom space and clinical training sites.
That is why the news from Hood and Frederick Health is so exciting and important. The best way to address this shortage is to train new nurses, and that is where programs such as the one at Hood come in.
According to the college, Hood’s nursing program has grown from 23 students in 2014 to 149 today. And it expects to add 60 additional students to the program by the fall semester.
“The nursing program was first established at Hood with Frederick Health’s support,” college President Andrea Chapdelaine said in a news release. “The program’s growth has now exceeded our space on campus, and we know how critical this workforce pipeline is for Frederick Health.”
Hood College will establish a dedicated space for its nursing program through a partnership with Frederick Health. The new space on West Seventh Street near Frederick Health Hospital will house the nursing and public health faculty, classroom space and nursing simulation labs.
Nurses in the program will complete clinical training and gain professional experience by caring for patients at the health system’s 22 locations in Frederick County, the college announced.
Political leaders have an important role to play in helping with the second part of Pollack’s suggestion, to provide more financial aid to the students who want to study nursing. The state and federal government should provide more scholarship money, and the federal government should expand loan forgiveness.
Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, described Hood College as a “fantastic neighbor” to Frederick Health and said it continues to find new ways to collaborate.
“We are so pleased to continue the evolution of our work together to nurture and develop future health care professionals, further supporting Frederick Health’s mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community,” he said in a news release.
It is heartening that two such important pillars of our community are finding new ways to collaborate and cooperate to address the health care needs of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.