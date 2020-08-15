As the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 emergency, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) continues to proudly perform its mission. We understand the highway network is critical, even when fewer people are traveling. That’s why the dedicated men and women of our agency never stopped working.
As a matter of fact, our crews in the field have taken advantage of lower traffic volumes to complete projects while practicing safe distancing and other health precautions on job sites. We provided protective equipment, obtained sanitizer from local distilleries and did everything we could to keep our personnel and contractors safe.
Frederick is home to key roadways utilized daily by commuters and by companies carrying essential goods across the state. We are proud of the work our essential crews have done to keep the supply chain open so residents could receive the goods they need and workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis could get where they needed to go.
On Md. 180 (Jefferson Pike), our crews are hard at work on a project to enhance safety and increase capacity on more than one-half mile of the highway between Swallowtail Drive and the Interstate 70 ramps; a location that provides commuters direct access to I-70 and I-270 and access to both Baltimore and the nation’s capital.
This $16.7 million project will add a new bridge to join the existing Md. 180 bridge over U.S. 15, while adding wider shoulders, a designated bike lane and a sidewalk. As traffic volumes dropped in this usually highly-traveled corridor, we were able to safely permit daytime lane closures that enabled the contractor to perform work on schedule. The new two-span eastbound Md. 180 bridge construction started last September and is expected to be complete this fall, just one year later.
Another key route for commuters we are making progress on is the $86 million I-270 and Md. 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange project. This interchange reconfiguration project is replacing two poorly rated bridges, built in 1954, on I-270 over Md. 85. The new bridge span for northbound I-270 was under construction when traffic volumes decreased as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions. During the girder placement in April, crews were able to extend their work shifts by starting earlier in the morning and working longer through the night to complete the installation. With peak morning and evening traffic volumes reduced, extended work hours were also permitted for the concrete pours on that new bridge and other work in the Md. 85 corridor.
It’s never easy doing a construction project in an area that normally sees 84,000 vehicles every day. In April, crews began work to construct a new auxiliary lane on southbound U.S. 15 between the Md. 26 (Liberty Road) ramp and Motter Avenue. Drivers in Frederick know this area well. It’s often busy with truck traffic and motorists trying to navigate the roadway with merging vehicles and those preparing to exit. The new auxiliary lane reduces congestion and provides drivers more time and more roadway to maneuver and get into the appropriate lane safely. The project also helps keep traffic on southbound U.S. 15 moving. The project was completed in June.
Despite facing an unprecedented global health crisis, the MDOT SHA never stopped working hard to serve the people of Maryland. Our essential employees have remained diligent and focused on maintaining the state’s roadways, keeping them safe and accessible for everyone.
As our state reopens and more people take to the roads, we ask motorists to remain alert and slow down for roadside operations. In July, we experienced the tragedy of a contractor being fatally struck in a work zone. This serves as a reminder to us all to make safe driving our highest priority.
Throughout the pandemic, we have remained focused on our customers, the people of Maryland, and all those who travel through our great state.
Tim Smith is administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Great report and it makes me want more updates with pictures and maps to show exactly what has been accomplished.
TIM:
Westbound 340. Bridge over catoctin Creek is in serious need of deck repair. Very unsafe for larger trucks
