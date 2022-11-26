Macular degeneration began when I was 15, and it seems clear, unlike my vision, that I’ll soon require bifocals. Meanwhile, my wife says she’s going to get me a hearing aid for Christmas every year, though she has yet to deliver, no matter how many times I ask her to repeat herself.

My sense of smell, though, is going strong. While my eyes and ears fail, I’m thankful for my strong sniffer. I still have a brightly burning olfactory bulb, the area of the brain that processes — and archives — scents, essentially linking them to memories.

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. He writes stories and columns about sports, life and fatherhood. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.

