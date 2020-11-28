Most Novembers, I drop by my son’s school during American Education Week. It’s always funny when I walk in. The kids turn their heads to look at me, and I might hear the whisper, “Whose dad is that?”
During the pandemic, of course, L.J.’s classroom comes to us through his computer. So instead of a brief visit during one special week per year, I witness the magical education process every day.
Instead of transporting my droplets to his school, I eavesdrop during math, science, specials and ELA as my son carries his “classroom” from one room in our house to the next, trying to get our pets to make on-camera cameos while his dad might also appear, unknowingly, in the background during a lesson on metric conversion.
And if his classmates’ mics were hot, I might hear the whisper, “Is L.J.’s dad picking his nose?”
Virtual school has its pluses and minuses, and I’m not just talking about arithmetic.
Unlike some parents, I’m thankful this option exists during the coronavirus. I have not once taken to Facebook to log my official government complaints about Lexia or Google Classroom or my kid’s teachers’ ability to conduct lessons remotely even though virtual education was completely thrust on them just eight months ago.
That’s not to say it hasn’t come without difficulties for us.
One of them is getting my son to sit still for class — an issue that wouldn’t be a problem if he was at his school, sitting at his assigned desk. In September, we decided to set up a spiffy workspace for him in the dining room because no one ever uses their dining room unless they’re selling their house, and they clean the junk off the table to stage photos for potential buyers who will also have one meal per decade in there.
Apparently, 10-year-old virtual students don’t use dining rooms, either.
L.J. switches rooms and seats every 20 minutes. It’s one of the perks of being at home, I guess, where there are numerous comfy chairs and a nearby kitchen stocked by a nose-picking father who only leaves the house once a week to replenish the snacks. While L.J.’s ELA teacher is talking about exploration, he might be exploring the pantry.
Sometimes, I’ll walk through the room where L.J. is lounging in class, and he’ll be eating a granola bar. I’ll scold him to put it away immediately because no one wants to see him stuffing his face on camera, because he wouldn’t be eating it then if he was at school and also because it reminds me of college geology class in which a dude who sat near me crunched pretzels every day as I tried to learn. I always wanted to slug that guy.
If that had happened in 2020, it wouldn’t have been a problem because I could mute him by simply punching a button, not his face.
At least L.J. is usually eating a granola bar, not a Snickers. That would be a bad look, particularly if he’d gobble it during health class.
Speaking of which, my son does not care for health class, which is unfortunate because health seems more important these days.
“The most boring part is when we talk about our emotions,” he said in disgust one day prior to seeing the lesson listed for that afternoon.
“Ooh, good,” he said, his affliction dissipating. “We’re talking about something new today: Diseases!”
Meanwhile, one class that doesn’t lend itself well to remote instruction is physical education. Gym is normally one of my son’s favorites, but the virtual version has left him unsatisfied. He complained once about a corny exercise video. I suggested his teacher was trying to make it fun.
“Never trust schools with the definition of fun,” he said.
Fun in education is hard to achieve under the most ideal circumstances. When I think back to my school days, the fun always came from the people, the in-person interactions that are currently few and far between. Like the time at morning attendance when our fifth-grade substitute asked one of my famously ill-behaving peers for his name and he responded, “I’m your worst nightmare.”
Today, any teacher’s worst nightmare would be a power outage.
Remote education is filled with potential glitches, many of which have little to do with wireless strength. Oddly, while students are trapped at home, virtual school provides considerably more freedom for them — to roam, to eat, to slack — than a traditional classroom experience.
Sometimes, for instance, I bust my son watching YouTube videos during the time allotted for his independent work.
“What do you think you’re doing?” I’ll ask.
“Oh, I’ll finish the last two questions tonight.”
If I let him slide, and his mother tells him after dinner that it’s time to complete his assignment instead of playing video games, the boy who hates talking about his emotions sure has no trouble expressing them.
For a student who is struggling in virtual school, one-on-one attention is hard to obtain unless it comes from a parent. And, in my experience, there might not be a more explosive science project than a father trying to teach his son. I swear, my kid thinks I’m some kind of strange marvel, having reached a decent place in life without actually knowing anything.
Even so, I intercede if L.J. needs help during independent work. That happened earlier this month with math — my worst nightmare in fifth grade. Thankfully, L.J. didn’t check my credentials. Despite minor head-butting, we did our best together — which is all everyone is trying to do with this distance-learning challenge.
He gained an understanding of the material. I redeemed myself in his eyes a bit before returning to picking my nose in the background.
And it was kinda fun.
Depending, of course, on your definition of fun.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
