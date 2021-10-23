And there she was.
Standing at my front door a couple of months ago.
Many years had passed, but she was once a girl that I had stared at daily from afar, possibly drooling, as a high school sophomore.
We’ll call her Rochelle, to protect her identity and also to give her a name that sounds very much like a girl who knew she was a peach and therefore would not even give 15-year-old me the time of day in 10th-grade English.
Popularity was not a ball carrier I’d been well-equipped to tackle. Not at that stage — not at about 5-foot-8, 98 pounds of utter uncertainty.
That was back when popularity was pivotal, hard to define and damn-near impossible to achieve for kids like me who lacked a certain drawing power or, let’s be real, were still praying for the growth spurt that might put them physically on par with their peers.
Imagine, then, being a kid today, when you’re not chasing popularity so much as you’re striving, with that gawky body, for a more quantifiable fame — capable of being noticed not just by those in your school’s orb but by anyone on Earth with a phone — in the form of measurables such as “likes” and “followers” and “views” and “shares.”
My sixth grade son has friends with TikTok accounts, so they can disseminate videos of themselves to the world because, today, many humans spend 78 percent of their days watching videos of stuff recorded by other humans. Another 20 percent of their time is invested in filming and posting stuff from their own lives. The final 2 percent of time, according to ubiquitous advertising, is spent consuming crispy chicken sandwiches from various chain restaurants.
My sixth grade son also has friends who’ve invited him to make YouTube videos in which this expert panel of 11/12-year-old boys records themselves critiquing videos made by others.
Accordingly, if it hasn’t already, the number of kids who will grow up to become professional YouTube celebrities will be dwarfed by the number of kids who try to become one. And this grand ambition will eventually doom vital fields such as medicine, law, engineering and liquor-store cashiering.
Like I said, I’m old enough to remember when you just hoped Rochelle noticed you in the classrooms or hallways.
Or even at your own doorstep.
Again, that’s where Rochelle had recently arrived — not to express her long-suffering regret about ignoring me in 1994 but to fulfill a home service that I’d hired her employer to do.
Unbeknownst to me at the moment that I’d procured said service over the phone, a girl whom I once fancied would appear to help handle it.
And, forever unbeknownst to her: me.
When Rochelle showed up, I didn’t immediately realize who she was. It had been almost three decades, after all. And, as we’ve seen on the rolling reunions provided by social media, the years are not always kind.
Did I mention that, at this very moment, I was feeling pretty damn good about myself? She’d interrupted me during an upper-body workout, and my sleeveless shirt was birthing a pair of pumped pythons. Or something along those lines.
OK, maybe some healthy garter snakes.
Regardless, growing more certain as to her identity, I crossed my arms to make those snakes look even more impressive. Then, I asked for her name. When she confirmed she was Rochelle, I said (maybe while subtly flexing), “We went to school together.”
“Really?” she said, as one of those well-this-is-awkward-I-have-zero-recollection-of-twerps-from-the-1990s expressions formed. “Did we have class together?”
“Yes,” I responded, leaving out that I remembered where she sat in that class and perhaps some other fine details that I won’t mention here because they’ll make me sound very creepy even though at the time, don’t forget, I was a hopeless 98-pound teenager who didn’t even harbor faint hopes of one day producing garter snakes for arms.
As I guided this uncomfortable exchange, I noticed that Rochelle wouldn’t really look at me. But perhaps that was because she was trying so hard not to stare directly at my pulsing arms.
No matter.
Her lack of recognition did nothing to heal my ongoing inferiority complex, but it did not surprise or offend me. I’m quite used to it. There are distant relatives who think I’m my older brother. But, strangely, they don’t confuse him with me. So, essentially, to some of these people who are in my family, I don’t exist.
A few weeks ago, I decided to apply for Twitter verification. Seeing as how I’ve been something of a journalist for parts of four decades now — and considering I write a long-running monthly column that is read by tens of people — I thought maybe I stood a chance at gaining the coveted blue checkmark that’s next to so many of my fellow writers’ names. I sought that prestige.
Twitter said it would need seven days to review my case.
Twitter responded just 24 hours later to tell me that I’m not “notable.”
Twenty-six years ago, Rochelle could’ve verified that instantaneously.
The topic of popularity has reemerged lately with my son having entered middle school, where the Cool Kids Club and various other cliques truly start to form. Thankfully, so far, he seems much less concerned with it, more confident in himself than I was while growing up.
Still, I find myself worrying about how he fits in. Is he taking enough videos of himself? How shareable is his content? Should we hire a consultant for him?
Before social media, I think it was probably true that popularity grew less important as we aged. But I notice sometimes today that I feel kinda like I did in 1994 — at times, in the back of my mind, seeking broader acceptance again, now in the form of “likes” and “followers” and “views” and “shares.”
Or that blue checkmark.
But then I remember what we’ve basically tried to teach our son: Be kind to all. Surround yourself with friends who understand and like you for who you are. Everyone else is inconsequential.
That holds true at any age or perceived status.
Rochelle and her associates completed their work at my home. As she departed, I hoped she was at least slightly embarrassed that she didn’t remember me, even if I was totally forgettable.
And since we live in an age when people don’t believe something happened unless there’s footage, I wish I’d captured it all on video. Because it might’ve made for a popular post.
Plus, I’m telling you — my garter snakes looked good.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.