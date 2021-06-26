I recently grabbed a mini notebook in my home office to jot down something. Upon opening it, though, I could hardly find a blank space.
Turns out, my son had gained possession of this pad at some point over the past several years and made it his. There were drawings and scribblings. One page included nothing but continuous lines of connected Ws. And I remembered that’s what he did as a 5-year-old when he was acting like he was writing — because he didn’t yet know how:
wwwwwwwwwww
wwwwwwwwwww
wwwwwwwwwww
Earlier this month, we attended the outdoor celebration of L.J.’s elementary school career. That once-uncertain little boy who couldn’t write was gone, replaced by a larger version who confidently strolled through a path marked by star balloons to accept his walking papers after “graduating” from fifth grade.
And as his name was announced, this dad noticed more than a few hoots and hollers from his clapping classmates.
When he hugged his teacher, a lady who mostly got to know him over a computer screen full of other little faces, it was quite something to appreciate the distance he’d traveled over that six-year span since kindergarten. As a parent, you spend so much time zoomed in that it can hit hard when you step back for a panoramic.
Stuck in the grass at his school was cardboard signage, announcing this as “THE CLASS OF 2021.” It was perhaps the final sign of this development phase for him in a trying year-plus that was full of them.
If I needed a sign of how he was performing as a student, this year provided an inside-the-living-room view of his critical thinking skills and learning style — not to mention some off-camera virtual-school meltdowns that seemed acutely personal but were likely taking place on some level in everyone else’s homes, too.
If I needed a sign that he’s moving toward adolescence, I could choke on the Old Spice fumes as I walked past his door while he was getting ready for school in the morning.
If I needed a sign of his adaptability, I saw him smoothly transition to full-on virtual education ... then to two days of in-person hybrid learning ... then to four days of it, juggling various computer programs and schedules with a deftness I’ve not often witnessed among professional adults, for example, when the company I work for suddenly shifts gears to a new workflow or software program.
If I needed a sign of his ability to prioritize, he decided over the past two years that those cursive lessons would go to the bottom of his to-do list. And I didn’t argue, because who writes in cursive these days? And why is it still being taught? Thankfully, he did finally learn how to write more than just lines of connected Ws. Not that it much matters, because most people today don’t use any punctuation, grammar, proper spelling or even writing utensils in any of their correspondence. My son started using voice-to-text for his virtual school assignments. So, not only does he have his priorities right, he is a forward thinker.
If I needed a sign of his progress with the opposite sex, he came home from school recently and dropped the phrase “like-like” about a girl. Quite a contrast from the day I had lunch with him six years ago, when a female admirer gave him a note on a napkin that said, “I love you LJ” — with the cutest backwards J you ever did see — and he paid it absolutely no mind because he was too busy laughing with a friend about seeing another kid’s butt in the bathroom.
If I needed a sign of his maturation, I saw him get selected to be a student safety-patrol officer this year, taking his duties to such heart that he got upset when he realized, just before the bus came, that he hadn’t memorized the creed he was expected to recite for the safety coordinator. I drove him to school instead, buying him time as he stressed in the back seat, going over and over the words. When we got to school, the safety boss met us on the sidewalk, wondering why he was late. She put her arm around him. She said this creed business was not worth the anguish, that they’d all say it together. I said he sees this job as very serious business. He said, “Could you please take your hands off me?”
If I needed a sign that he’d become a polite young man, at least he had said please.
But also: The day of the school celebration, my wife randomly received an email from, of all people, the cafeteria manager at L.J.’s school. She informed us that, every day while she’s handing out breakfast, while L.J. is on safety patrol, he greets her with “good morning” and tells her to have a good day. She said the boys typically don’t say a word to her. She said that small gesture from our 11-year-old “makes my day.” And reading that made mine. It was a sign that our son — despite routinely witnessing me badmouth people that I have to deal with daily — has embraced our simple lessons on the value of being kind and polite. That might mean more to me than any progress he’s made in class.
If I needed a sign of the type of person he is becoming, I notice how school lessons sometimes really weigh on him, sending him into a macro mindset — about pollution, about the frightening speed at which artificial intelligence is advancing. He is a deep, logical thinker who recently told me, “The only thing people deserve is human decency.” In his school yearbook, he said in 20 years he hopes to be “a scientist working in a lab in Australia or Ireland with my pets.”
If I needed a sign of his inner drive and ever-growing individualism, I’ll look back on how my son didn’t let the inconveniences or challenges of a damn pandemic stunt his growth in any facet whatsoever as he closed out his elementary school years. I’ll recognize how, through the repeated ups and downs, he simply kept on moving forward.
Like a continuous line of connected Ws.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
