On Monday nights at 8 p.m., I’d be in front of our 19-inch TV — probably two feet from it on the carpet that’s still in my parents’ basement — singing along with the familiar intro music by Joe Cocker. It was 1988. Or any of the next five years.
And as the cast was introduced over that same 8-millimeter footage, I’d anticipate what part of teenage life was about to be highlighted.
Similarly, on weekends during the pandemic, my son would squirm before the giant flat screen in our basement and ask, “What’s Kevin going to get into this time?”
And he’d hum the opening notes of that tune — before I hit fast forward on the remote so we could cut right to the episode. No need to wait. It is 2021, after all.
Introducing my fifth-grader to “The Wonder Years” during quarantine felt like looking into a rearview mirror into a rearview mirror, if that would be possible. There we were, stuck in the pathetic pandemic present, gazing back at a show made during my childhood about the truculent era just before I was born.
It was medicine for my soul.
If anything has been comforting for me over the past year, it’s been looking backward. Or forward. Anything, really, to avoid the now.
In a way, re-viewing my favorite childhood dramedy provided a telescope in both directions at once: It made me remember what it was like to be that age and hinted at what’s to come for my son, L.J.
I was around 10 when “The Wonder Years” premiered, the same age L.J. is now. That’s a couple of years younger than Kevin Arnold, the protagonist of an ABC series that follows the pubescent suburban boy as he comes of age, with a little help from his friends, in New Jersey during the late 1960s and early ’70s.
For me, Kevin’s experiences previewed much of what I’d eventually flounder through as I matured — except for the fact that I didn’t have an idealist girl next door actually living next door, occupying my brain and serving as a moral guidepost.
Winnie Cooper was what I thought of most whenever the show came up in the intervening decades. I’m not sure if my son developed the type of crush I had on her, because maybe he did the math and understood that actress Danica McKellar is currently 46 years old. But she’s a primary reason I stuck with the show as Kevin and I struggled through those seasons.
As my son and I pressed “play” each weekend on Hulu, at times binging for hours, a clarity enveloped me that was nowhere to be had during my first go-round with the show.
Namely, Kevin was kind of a jerk.
I didn’t see it back then — because I was a like-minded kid who similarly didn’t know what in the hell he was doing as I figured out my place among friends, school and family. Thirty-some years later, I see it from a new perspective.
Namely, his parents’ perspective.
I see myself, now, in Kevin’s father. The grouch who was overstressed by lousy work. The iron fist of the household who occasionally lended a soft side. The giver of allowance, punishment and subtle insight to an enigmatic son.
The parts that most appealed to L.J. were the youthful acts of rebellion perpetuated by Kevin and his cohorts. Or any scene that included big brother Wayne, whose affectionate nickname for Kevin was “Scrote” — a term I gladly explained to my giggly son. L.J. still mentions the episode in which Paul, Kevin’s straight-laced best friend, got drunk in the woods during a covert, night-time chill session with an unsavory peer.
The setting for Kevin’s travails might be dated, but the travails themselves remain prevalent. Like, who at that age doesn’t clash with parents, needle and plot with friends, obsess over a member of the opposite sex or cavort with unsavories? Those are requirements on the path to growing up. Whether in the 1970s, ‘90s or today, kids have to find themselves by wading through issues that are familiar to anyone who was young.
We watched a lot of the series quickly. I didn’t see it coming that, soon enough, it outgrew L.J.
It is 2021, after all.
Back when I was first watching “The Wonder Years,” I had the typical ’80s/’90s TV experience of one episode per week for several months. During this streaming age, though, Kevin went from being 12 to 17 in a snap on our accelerated schedule.
By Season 5, L.J. had lost interest. Anyway, some of the themes were tending toward hot and heavy, and my Winnie Cooper would glance at me from the couch with a look that suggested we skip this scene.
We had gotten ahead of ourselves. Easy to do, these days.
In late January, I happened across a tweet that said “The Wonder Years” had premiered 33 years earlier. The fact came from none other than Danica McKellar — still a thespian, also a writer of children’s math books.
#TheWonderYears premiered 33 years ago today (1988) depicting events 20 years earlier (1968). A similar show today would be set in 2001... 🤯— Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) February 1, 2021
.
.
.
(Thanks for pointing that out, @chrisderose!) pic.twitter.com/6clqQuTDLJ
And you’re damn right I followed her. It felt nice to make that reconnection, no matter how contrived.
As “The Wonder Years” wound down in the early ’90s, my faithful viewing had faded, too. I’d gotten older, busier with my own teenage travails. I couldn’t recall what had happened with Kevin and his crew at the end.
I wondered.
So, even though L.J. was goofing off somewhere else — being a kid who’s growing up in an increasingly difficult time, still a few years away from additional challenges brought on by adolescence — I rolled the opening credits.
And I kept watching.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.