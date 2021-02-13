Two months into the most unforgettable summer of my life, I felt the timing was right to say the words.
“I think I love you,” I told her, finally putting it out there one night with a hesitant laugh.
But if I’d known then how many more times I’d have to say it to her for the rest of our lives together, maybe I would’ve waited a little longer before that first one.
I’m kidding. But seriously, I say it to her a lot. I almost have to.
She usually says it first.
Before she leaves for work. Before she goes to bed. Before she goes to Michael’s to buy another box of decorative vase fillers. Before I leave for work. Before she drinks wine with the neighbor lady out on our front porch. Before I go out to mow the lawn.
Then, I have to say it back. Every time.
If I don’t? Oh, boy.
For instance: On Super Bowl Sunday, the wife headed to bed just after halftime, either too tired to stay up or, like much of the country, too tired of Tom Brady. We exchanged I-love-yous and she, unlike Brady, retired. During the next commercial break, I tucked in my son for the night, then went into the master bedroom to grab a sweatshirt.
As I exited, I heard her say, “Love you.”
Hurrying back to the big game on TV, I didn’t respond immediately. After all, my feelings for her hadn’t changed in the three minutes since we last exchanged those words. Yet she reprimanded me for not saying I love you again.
So I yelled it up the steps.
I’m used to this. We’ve been together for 22 years. This equates, per the rate of our habit, to roughly 554,000 I-love-yous.
Like, we’ll be in the middle of an argument, one where we’re both fuming mad. And, blood boiling, maybe I’ve had enough. So I’ll start to walk out of the room. And ...
“Love you,” she’ll say.
And I know that if I don’t say it back, the argument will get way worse and last way longer.
If we’re parting for however long or going to bed, she wants it to be the last thing we say to one another. No matter what.
That’s her.
I love you was not something I said much, no matter what, to anyone before I fell in love with her. Growing up, the sentiment wasn’t spoken frequently in my family. And it didn’t really need to be. It simply went without saying that my parents and closest family members loved me, and vice-versa.
I wasn’t afraid to say it or anything. We just typically left it out.
That was us.
But somewhere over the years and the hundreds of thousands of I-love-yous with her, I’ve recognized the importance of voicing the words.
Maybe that’s because if I don’t voice them with her before I walk the dog, for example, I’ll face her wrath. Maybe she’s worn me down. Or perhaps I’ve come to realize the people I love should hear it. Even if they already know it.
Because as you get older, as you go through stuff, you understand that we could all use more love in our lives.
I’ve reached the point where I openly tell my closest friends that I love them. I regularly text I-love-you-man gifs to my best friend. I used to leave goofy love notes on the desk of my work buddy so he’d see them when he arrived at his cubicle the next day.
He doesn’t work here anymore, and I’m not sure those two things are related, but it made me feel good to let him know.
One of my simplest pleasures is tucking in my son at bedtime and hearing him say, “Love ya,” as I leave his room.
He’s a good boy. He’s been drilled for 10 years by his mother, the I Love You Lieutenant.
“Love you, too,” I’ll tell him, remembering all of those times when he was a screaming baby who couldn’t communicate so well — and looking ahead to the times when he’ll think it’s totally uncool to use such mushy words anymore with his old man.
That tiny exchange at the end of his day probably doesn’t mean much to him, might merely be a reflex for our little soldier. I’m not sure. But it fills me up.
I called my mother last weekend. I’d been thinking about her quite a bit. Worrying. She’d had a rough few days, including that day — her birthday. After we talked, even though it’s never been a regular practice of our family, I told her I loved her.
That’s me now.
An I-love-you might not carry the same weight every single time — particularly if you’ve verbalized it to someone 554,000 times already. But you never know.
Because it might be just what that person needs to hear, right there, right then.
Even if it’s not — as I’ve learned from my wife — maybe it’s just what you need to say anyway.
