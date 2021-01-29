It started one morning in December when my father tipped me off to something for sale that I might like.
He’d seen it on Facebook, where people peddle many things, including stupid opinions, falsifications, bad photos and, in this instance, used furniture.
Pop hooked the trailer to his SUV and picked me up so we could go take a closer look.
Indeed, he knows me well. He knew I could not pass up this deal — even though I hadn’t actively been looking for what was being sold.
So I paid the man, and we carefully began loading the hefty merchandise — with Pop donning his back brace, doing the jigsaw-puzzle configuration and strap-tightening on the trailer while I did what I normally do in these father-son instances: I took orders, agreed with his suggestions and/or watched him work.
Once the cargo was secured, Pop drove extra slowly (which is even slower than he normally drives).
We got home safely and began to unload it.
I stood there huffing and puffing, cold air filling my lungs, after Pop and I had lugged the main piece about 20 yards from the trailer into my garage.
And that’s where I’d planned for Pop’s role to end that fine day.
He’d done enough, after all.
He’s 72 years old, after all.
He needs to wear a back brace to lift things. He’s had multiple hernia surgeries. His knees have been creaky forever — at least since he coached my youth baseball teams, groaning every time he crouched behind home plate or beside the bird feeder in our backyard to catch my practice pitches.
I planned to leave the biggest piece of the payload there in the garage until I could enlist a studly friend to help with the grueling trip down to my basement.
Pop?
Pop looked at me as I was still wheezing, leaning against this large piece of furniture.
How large?
Well, if Pop’s Pop — a man whose exaggerations we loved — were telling this tale, my grandfather might say it was the size of a World War II Sherman tank. Regardless, as we stood there in the garage, I swear this particular Pop wasn’t even breathing heavy. (Although maybe now I’m exaggerating.)
And he said, “You sure you don’t want to take it downstairs now?”
I thought about how far the trip was. I imagined my dad breaking his back on the commute. I imagined myself tripping or falling and causing the old man to hurt himself.
I couldn’t stomach the thought. I was worried.
He wasn’t.
So away we went. Grunting and straining and putting it down three times along the way (mostly for me to rest).
But we made it. Unscathed.
Did I mention that Pop is 72, and that this damn thing was like a Sherman tank?
We put that tank in place. And it looked great.
I admired my purchase, which I had never expected to make that day until my iPhone flashed with a message from the man who has always looked out for his boy’s interests, always helped him with any task, no matter how heavy.
As an insufficient thank-you, I reached into the mini-fridge and gave Pop one of my best beers to take home.
I couldn’t crack open a Troegs Mad Elf with him right then because I had to start working, after all.
But there will be many times in the future when we can share a drink in my basement — at my snazzy new man-cave bar. And we will.
Because cheers to the best Pop, bar none.
I want to be just like him when I grow up.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
