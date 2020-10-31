My wife laughed at me two Saturdays ago.
“You’re like a kid in a candy store,” she said.
She was being cute, because we were actually in one.
It’s called Candyland. It’s a popular farmer’s market in picturesque Garrett County.
Jessica and I happily picked through white bins of assorted goodness until we had a two-pound bag of treats. I snapped a selfie of us under the store’s sign inside. I wore a smile behind my mask.
I hadn’t been to Candyland since I was 13 years old. And being a kid in a candy store was metaphorical for something else I’m enjoying for the first time in forever.
They’re called weekends.
Weekends are two days off in a row, usually Saturday and Sunday.
Weekends become foreign to me long ago. The last time I had weekends off was right before I entered the workforce at age 16.
That part-time grocery job lasted through college. Then, I got hired here. And there are a couple things that an alluring career in sports journalism unabashedly cares nothing about: 1. Your bank account. 2. Your life.
I’ve worked several hundred Saturday nights over the past 20 years at the News-Post. But shortly after the coronavirus swept up our country and caused economic tumult that further waylaid the wobbling newspaper industry, I was able to start taking off weekends for the first time since I was a pimple-popping punk.
Thanks, ‘Rona!
Now is the point where I tell you how bewildering it is that I still have a wife. Not only is she way more beautiful than I am, but she has remained passionately devoted to me for 20 years despite my bank account and lousy schedule.
Anyway, I always wanted to spend weekends with her. It was exciting.
She employed a different term: “Weird.”
Once Jessica got over the strangeness of knowing we would be off for two straight days together, she then had to embrace planning activities with the guy who was nowhere to be found while she did as she pleased every weekend theretofore.
Many of our first Saturday nights off together during quarantine were awesome. I drank beer and watched mixed martial arts deep into the night.
After I crushed about five of those Saturdays in a row, Jessica squawked. “Come on,” she said. “The UFC again?”
I didn’t know what her problem was. This is what I had always dreamed Saturday nights could be. Apparently, though, she hadn’t been at home guzzling wine, watching cage fights while I was working for all of those years.
Go figure.
“The damn sports need to go away,” she said of the events that have consumed my life.
Alas, it was clear that I needed to think less of myself when considering this luxurious new schedule I’d been handed by such a generous pandemic. So we had a date night one Saturday while our son was at a sleepover. We dined on Mexican carryout. Then, I took Jessica to Homegoods.
She was so happy. She picked out a pumpkin-themed throw; I grabbed an assortment of chip clips. And while we stood in line to pay, we got crazy and made an impulse buy — because no thing says SATURDAY NIGHT during a pandemic like gut-busting fajitas followed by the purchasing of 28 ounces of pumpkin-spice scented moisturizing hand soap.
Next, we went home and watched a movie — picked by Jessica — in which Jennifer Lopez plays a stripper.
It might’ve been better than the UFC.
A few weeks later, we hit Ocean City as a capper to my wife’s tanning season. To give her a fully enjoyable weekend, I did what any experienced husband would do.
I left her alone.
While she peacefully sun-bathed, I took our son out for lunch. On this day, an unsanctioned car show had overtaken the beach town. We awaited our food while observing an endless brigade of small vehicles polluting the breezy coastal air as their drivers gunned souped-up engines in a contest to see who could scare the hell out of a 42-year-old man or cause temporary hearing loss to a 10-year-old boy.
The fact this annoyed me illustrates exactly how long it’s been since I last had weekends off — back when I was a teenager who fantasized about enhancing the dual exhaust of his Monte Carlo SS to rattle innocent eardrums.
The following Saturday, Jessica planned for us to take our son and nephew apple picking. I was told, by her, that it was a splendid Saturday to be outside, plucking fruit. So beautiful, in fact, that every other family in a 150-mile radius had the same idea.
Approaching the line to get into the orchard, I made a U-turn.
It’s just my luck: I finally have weekends off, but there aren’t many things to do on them because of COVID-19. And even if you find things to do, they’re often spoiled by something.
They’re called people.
Thankfully, earlier this month, we scheduled a couples getaway with our closest friends to a cabin in Western Maryland. This jaunt came on something called an extended weekend.
Extended weekends, my wife explained, are when people who always have weekends off use vacation time (or just claim that they’ve worked enough hours through Thursday) to also take off an extra day on Friday, giving them three in a row.
I agreed to do it, even though this concept sounded illegal.
We lounged in front of a roaring fire. We kayaked. We ate lunch outside a brewery surrounded by colorful foliage. We splurged at Candyland.
In my limited weekend experience, it was just about perfect. I think.
Right up until I sat down to watch college football as our second evening was winding down.
Said Jessica, snuggled next to me, “Saturday nights with you are so lame.”
So, even though I’m not working on weekends, it appears I still have a lot of work to do on them.
