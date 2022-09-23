Allow me to take a moment to talk about my wife’s occasional snoring.
There are several variations of it, including one that reminds me of Darth Vader’s breathing pattern.
Shame on you! How dare you air your wife’s dirty laundry in a widely consumed column that reaches the masses!
Hold on. First of all, this isn’t her dirty laundry. That’s piled in a mountainous mess on our bedroom floor, along with a large percentage of her entire wardrobe.
I’m addressing Jessica’s snoring, something she can’t control, a habit that has naturally developed as she has aged.
I won’t mention her age here, too, because she’s already going to cancel my NFL Sunday Ticket for writing this column, but these things happen.
Still, I didn’t see this coming. The jumble of clothes? Totally. But not the snoring, which can rival that of our rather large dog, who happens to sleep on the floor next to my side of the bed, sometimes putting me in the middle of a wood-sawing chorus.
Like any smart husband, I have adjusted to Jessica’s ways without (much) complaint. But of all the conscious acts that can upset a marriage, I never dreamed one of our obstacles would involve sleep.
A practice of our marriage has always been that we do not go to bed at the same time. This is due to conflicting work schedules or the fact that even when we aren’t working, she’d much rather sleep than spend time with me because spending time with me entails watching sports, which she hates more than folding laundry. Either way, I settle in after she’s already halfway through her night of sleep, no doubt deep in REM-state dreams about acquiring more clothing to add to the mounds that she’ll soon need to scale and rappel down to get into our bed.
For many years, this arrangement posed no problems. She was one of those people who could fall and stay asleep anywhere. I was the one with the strict sleeping requirements. I needed a pitch-black, completely silent room or else I’d toss and turn. As a teenager, I once got up in the middle of the night and tried to murder a lone squeaking cricket by stomping around the bushes under my bedroom window.
My nocturnal pickiness was only a problem during my pre-married life in the rare instances when my older brother and I had to share a bedroom as kids and I’d punch him numerous times a night with the quiet suggestion that he “STOP BREATHING SO HEAVY.”
And so, later, I was all set to marry this angel when fears crept into my head that might’ve even crossed my mind at the altar on that big day: What if she turns into a heavy breather? Worse: Can an angel be a snorer?
Thankfully, she wasn’t. In fact, she was an Olympic-caliber sleeper. For years, she seemed to be on a gold-medal quest for Zzzs.
But as time passed, as the stress levels in our lives gradually expanded, so did the items on her bedtime checklist. With her mind less at ease thanks to growing responsibilities, she started having trouble getting good rest unless, for instance, she was hugging a specific foam pillow, which was old and disintegrating into crumbs all over our bed.
Soon, she also started sleeping with earbuds connected to her phone, which she set to play TV episodes on streaming services because they distracted her busy brain and enabled her to drift off. Eventually the wires in those buds got frayed from her nighttime movements, so she graduated to a wireless pair. Then, her sleep becoming a heavy concern, I bought her a weighted blanket, which instantly became the ONLY blanket she’d use for bed.
The latest development at night has her cranking down our central air conditioning to refrigerator-like temperatures.
“They say you should sleep in a cold room,” she says emphatically to her skinny, shivering husband.
Well, what do “they” say about getting up in the middle of the night to check email and social media on your phone?
Used to be, Jessica wouldn’t so much as budge when I crawled into bed at 2 a.m. Now, my entrance can set off a restless turn of events:
I make a noise that interrupts her snoring. Unable to fall back to sleep by the time I’m done brushing my teeth, she reaches for her phone, perhaps responds to some messages, then visits Facebook to see if anyone’s kids worked hard despite losing their recent soccer game (spoiler: they did). Next, she’ll shine her phone’s flashlight to 1) check on her piles of clothes just to make sure I have not made good on my threats to throw them out the window in the middle of the night or 2) find the charging cord because her phone is almost drained.
With it juicing back up, she clicks the Hulu app to turn on Season 3, Episode 6 of “Felicity” for the 89th time but cusses upon realizing that her wireless earbuds are now dead.
So she gropes around her nightstand for her backup pair of earbuds, which, after she finally dozes off again, end up falling out and onto the mattress. This will wake me up because I will have rolled over onto one of them. With it poking my back, I angrily grab the bud and fire it like Nolan Ryan somewhere into the dark room.
This act will inevitably ripple into the next night, sparking nasty comments because I might’ve carelessly thrown that precious earbud into the abyss of her clothing piles, never to be seen again, and caused a disruption of her bedtime rituals as she considers having Amazon ship a new set of buds first class.
It reached the point recently where she basically blamed me for causing the ever-present tension in her shoulders to worsen because I removed that old foam pillow that was literally crumbling into our bed.
But I take it all in stride. I knew that we would never stay the same as we were on our wedding day.
Since I love her, I have adapted surprisingly well to this noisy, bustling place where I now must sleep. Next, I might even buy her some mountain-climbing equipment she can use to safely make her way over her clothes and onto our mattress each night.
I am a caring, understanding husband, though sometimes I will razz my angel about her Darth Vader snores.
“You snore, too,” she counters.
But that can’t be true. I’ve never heard myself snore. Plus, I would never disturb my wife as she struggles to get her much-needed rest.
She probably hears the dog and thinks it’s me.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, “Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants,” appears once a month.
