Editor’s note: This column includes a holiday spoiler. Yes — that one. Reader discretion is advised.
The jig is up. And it might be all my fault.
I took my son to see “Violent Night” earlier this month. He’s 12 years old, and one thing we’ve come to share is a love of intense action movies, which I’ve gradually introduced to him. So when we saw the trailer for it, we planned a father-son outing to the theater.
It was a must, given the premise of this new flick combines mayhem with Christmas. That’s a mixture of incredible appeal to any near-teenage boy like my son who has placed an artificial Christmas tree next to the Xbox setup where he revels in shoot-em-up games or, for that matter, any adult male like me who has been subjected to a month of cheery holiday music as his wife comes home most days in December with yet another $40 contribution to a light-up mini Christmas village that is about to require a third outlet strip as our electric bill triples during the most wonderful (?) time of the year.
So, on Dec. 3, off we went to the movies.
Santa Claus is a main character in this flick. On the Christmas night in question, a disillusioned Kris Kringle — who hours prior is seen drinking himself sick in an English pub — stumbles into a mansion that a band of bad guys has infiltrated to rob the filthy rich tenants.
Faced with certain demise unlike the sort presented by speeding through foggy night air pulled by animals with no wings who are tethered to a sleigh without so much as a seat belt, this Santa kicks his hangover and springs into action to save himself and the targeted family. Tapping into his ancient, awesome history as a Nordic warrior (man, I hope that’s not just Hollywood embellishment), he turns anything available into an instrument of death for a kill streak that would be the envy of any teenage video-gamer.
It ends, duh, with some crazy Christmas magic. I won’t completely spoil that, though. As we filed out with the holiday spirit flowing, I was ready to deck the halls — and anyone who crossed me en route to the car.
On the ride home, my son and I rehashed our favorite bloody scenes. Then, he asked a question that reminded me of some key dialogue I’d almost forgotten about amid all the heart-warming season’s beatings.
At one point in the movie, a little girl in the family tells her parents that she’s been communicating on a walkie-talkie with Santa, who is trying to help them survive and escape.
Knock it off, the father says. Santa isn’t real.
We buy you the presents, he says.
That scene may have sealed the deal for my son.
“Dad,” he began from the back seat, “how long did it take you to Photoshop Santa into that picture of our basement on Christmas when I was in fourth grade?”
Oh, boy.
I stalled as I considered that, during our bonding excursion, I had exposed my own child to the truth about the most long-running, epic charade in parenting — aside from the one where we preach how hard work always pays off and it's never about who you know instead.
So what did I do? Why, I acted like a witness sidestepping a gotcha cross examination.
“Um, I do not recall Photoshopping anything like that.”
He’d hinted over the past couple of years that his belief was wavering. We did everything we could to convince him to keep believing, though I have no idea if we succeeded. It’s not like we were going to ask him.
No parent wants to come out and confirm this suspicion.
Heck, my folks still write “Santa” in the From space on some of my gift tags every Christmas, and I hope they never stop.
I remained quiet for a bit. I was reeling. The Santa phase of my job as a father was, like all of those infidels in the movie, dead.
But I suppose this development is a positive. It means maturation. It shows pragmatism, an ability to think critically. He’s at the right age to learn the lesson that people — even parents — can be deceptive and tricky. Deceptive, tricky people rule the world and largely shape our thinking about everything. They are politicians and public relations managers.
Man, the Santa Claus years are great, though. I remember my brother and I rushing downstairs in our pajamas and turning the corner to see those neatly stacked piles of presents. And Mom and Dad telling us which ones to open in some order of magnitude they’d worked out to enhance our joy even more.
I remember how our excited little 6-year-old boy woke us up every hour for the entire night to try to get us to go see if Santa had come — then screamed and cried when we told him to wait until it wasn’t pitch dark out anymore.
The Santa Claus years are great, but in my experience, the years after are even better. That’s when you really know who Santa is. And, during the holidays, that knowledge can open you up to an even grander feeling of love.
That doesn’t mean I’m not sad that it’s over for my son. Believing in anything ever again becomes harder once this one is squashed.
It’s funny, though, how this realization on his part might naturally come at the best time possible, right before teendom, when his hatred for us expands. Over the next several years, having him know that parents — not some fake, jolly former Nordic warrior — are the ones showering him with holiday gifts might make him hate us a little bit less.
It’s almost like it happens when it’s supposed to happen.
It’s almost like some crazy Christmas magic.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
