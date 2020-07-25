Remember the good old days when we walked our kids to the bus stop and acted like we wanted to chat through morning breath with the other assembled parents before sending the children off to school for seven hours, knowing they’d be taken care of in a structured, enriching, protective environment?
Seems like forever ago, right?
Well, even so, those days should remain gone for the foreseeable future — or for however long our country decides to mismanage and/or thumb its nose at this pandemic.
Because those were, indeed, the good old days.
Now, we’re stuck in the bad new days.
And these bad new days are not currently suitable for a return to anything that would resemble a traditional day at school for our kids. You know, a day where they physically go to school — buildings that, even in the best of their good old days, double as nests of germiness.
As long as all of the meaningful coronavirus statistics continue trending in the wrong direction here, kids should not be sent back to school in any capacity other than the one where they sit in front of a device at home.
It doesn’t matter how, if we send them back, the students will be split into smaller groups and will remain in the same room for the duration of their alternating school days. It doesn’t matter that we will somehow require a bunch of children to wear masks when some of them still need help getting dressed in the morning. It doesn’t matter that on the days when no kids are there, a phalanx of custodians will don Ghostbuster-style proton packs and blast every book and cranny with a disinfectant cocktail.
None of it matters.
Because they are our kids. And there’s too damn much we still don’t know, months into this mess, about COVID-19 and kids for us to risk sending them back into schools together.
Schools shut down in March when this looked sort of like a manageable kitchen fire. But now we think it’s safe to send them back during a raging inferno, donning cloth face coverings to protect them from invisible flames that could spark a problem at households around our communities?
We should know better than to make that mistake. We’ve learned more about COVID-19 since January. Some of us even listen to medical professionals about it. Meanwhile, there are countless others who believe they’re also experts, or believe the whole thing is a plot devised for the political gain of some person or party.
Regardless of what you think, I’m not looking to the left or right here.
I’m looking straight into the middle of my 10-year-old son’s face.
And when I stare into his eyes, the ones he looks to me for protection with, there’s no way I can support any Return to School plan that doesn’t start, first, with 100 percent virtual learning in September.
Don’t tell me, “Kids need to be in school!”
Yes, kids need to be in school — when there isn’t a pandemic loose in our troubled country. Maybe I’d agree with you if this happened 20 years or more ago, before it was possible to provide a strong semblance of schooling almost entirely over the Internet. But today, we can. We have.
Don’t tell me, “Kids don’t get or transmit the coronavirus!”
Early on, that seemed like it could be true, maybe. But there’s little to no concrete evidence or data to back that up now, so save your breath. Even more than adults, our kids have been cocooned since March, restricting the study of their role in the circulation of the virus.
Don’t tell me, “My kids are missing out on valuable socialization while stuck at home!”
So is mine. But I’m willing to sacrifice a little progress in his interpersonal skills, because dealing with people today is both less necessary and less rewarding than, perhaps, ever. So that can wait.
Don’t tell me, “If my kids aren’t sent back to school, I will have trouble finding someone to watch them during the day!”
Show me where public school systems promise to act as daycare providers from September through early June no matter what uncontrolled awfulness is happening in the world.
That sounds harsh. But we’re dealing, ever more in 2020, with harsh realities.
Don’t tell me, “The school system isn’t doing enough to help my child learn remotely.”
As I see it, school leaders are going above and beyond to provide devices and access to wireless hot-spots, working with their communities to reduce education gaps wherever possible. Unfortunately, this imperfect distance-learning model makes it even more challenging to eliminate those gaps. But nothing is perfect. Not even in-person schooling.
Don’t tell me, “I’m not a teacher!”
Neither am I. But I’m willing to do my best impersonation until there’s a sound treatment or approved vaccine that will help us get back on the road to normalcy. Even if you’re not necessarily qualified, taking a more hands-on role in the education of your children cannot possibly be more bad than good. Especially if doing so for a few more months can help keep society safe and buy more time for science.
Don’t tell me, “School systems have had months to come up with a back-to-school plan, so decisions should’ve been made long ago!”
Figuring out how to get kids back in schools safely during a worldwide health crisis is the definition of a logistical nightmare. Not to mention, it was kinda hard to foresee our country flippantly insisting on making the pandemic worse over the past two months, turning the return-to-school proposition into even more of a boobytrapped obstacle course behind an eight ball.
Here is where I’ll quote my father, a former elementary school principal and school-system official, who said recently, “I sure am glad that I’m retired.”
Prepping a school for a normal year is no cinch. Add to the typical conundrum a slew of edgy parents who demand that their kids attend school on these hybrid days, not those; in class with this friend, not that disruptor; with demands that this kid should not be required to wear a mask because of that preexisting health condition or this freedom — and please make sure the teacher knows all about it, thank you.
Oh, the teachers? Don’t get me started on what those wildly undervalued individuals would be facing. And I’m not talking about the gangs of potential corona-vehicles who would park themselves in front of the instructors four days a week.
I’m talking about how teachers would have to come up with two sets of lesson plans — one for in-class, one for virtual. I’m talking about how, along with their sundry traditional duties, they’d have to make sure the kids stay six feet apart and keep their masks on when appropriate. That’s to say nothing of how they’d almost surely be dealing with daily complaints from parents about how Johnny got touched by Sally, who breached social distance, and what exactly are you going to do about it? He could get The ‘Rona from her!
All of that would be child’s play until a teacher or student — it could be yours — contracts COVID-19 and gets hospitalized and, I’ll say it, DIES.
Man, it’s a good thing the government pays our educators so well to provide these crucial daycare services.
I’ll gladly agree temporarily to a lower-quality virtual education for my son if it means a lower number of people will be buried by this disease.
I’ll gladly agree to teach my kid in the family room — where, from one minute to the next, he can tell me to let him do his work by himself or complain that I’m not helping him enough. I’ll gladly have him ride bikes or hit balls at home with his boring father instead of standing alone, properly spaced from his friends, of course, in a demarcated square with a hoolahoop during “recess” at school.
Don’t tell me that sending him there would be better or safer than starting the year with virtual learning and reassessing based on the progress of a virus we seem so adamant about keeping around.
Because, in these bad new days, it’s just not.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
