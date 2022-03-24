There is a man I know who is laser-focused and committed to his family — a family that consists of a wife and three sons, ages 14, 12 and 10. His steady hand as the head of his family is so strong, you would think that he would be detached from world realities, but admirably, that is not the case. His wider view of the world is intact, and I think I may have discovered one of the things that makes that possible.
About two years ago, Mike and his family got involved in fostering dogs while the homeless pets waited to be matched up with forever homes. “Lux” was one of the dogs that Mike and his family fostered, and Mike knew right away that Lux was special. As luck would have it, Lux became as attached to Mike as Mike was attached to him. The bond was so strong that the family referred to Lux as “Daddy’s dog.”
Mike was worried that his wife, Jen, would want to stick to the program and take Lux to an adoption event, and indeed, she felt that as foster parents, they had the obligation to do that. When the date of the adoption event arrived, Mike could not bear to go, so Jen took Lux herself.
When Jen arrived back home that day, Mike walked sadly to the truck as she rolled down the window and told him that Lux had been adopted. Then she nodded to the back of their vehicle where Lux was waiting, tail wagging, more than happy to stay right there with them in his new but familiar forever home.
They had owned other dogs, loved them as well, and grieved when they passed over the infamous Rainbow Bridge. As I said though, Mike knew Lux was different. Lux knew exactly what to do whenever Mike was stressed: He’d cuddle up close and ease Mike out of his worries by simply allowing all the petting and cuddling that was necessary to accomplish that. Lux, of course, being devoted to Mike, didn’t see this as a chore.
Lux loved being in the yard and playing with the boys and Weston, the family’s other dog. He was also fond of those occasions when he could sit by Mike and get petted as they dozed outside by the warmth of the fire pit at the end of the day. Those occasions had become too infrequent for Lux’s liking though, due to an increase in school projects, the boys’ sports commitments and music lessons. Mild-mannered Lux, though, always took what he could get.
Their house was small, a duplex, but it was crowded with love more than anything else, and I like to think that Lux and Weston knew how lucky they were.
When Lux became ill in late February, they thought it was just something he’d eaten. His symptoms, however, continued to worsen and they took him to the vet.
Antibiotics helped him for a few days, but the symptoms returned, then worsened. He was weak, had trouble standing, was shivering, and was still vomiting. Eventually, as further tests were being done, Mike had to carry Lux outside to do his business, which wasn’t always successful because Lux wasn’t eating much either.
On the day before the family was going to get the results of the additional tests, Mike stayed home from work. He cuddled with Lux most of the day, tempted him some with a ham bone, and in the early evening, he built a fire in the fire pit, carried Lux outside, laid him next to his chair by the fire pit, covered him with blankets, and talked to him and petted him until the rest of the family got home and joined in.
The next day they heard from the vet and brought Lux to the hospital. Unfortunately, Lux did not make it. Lymphoma. He was only about 3 years old.
What Mike told me that next day has stayed with me. “I feel so guilty,” he said in a shaky voice. “I feel so guilty for grieving so much for Lux when there are people elsewhere losing so much more — their families and even their lives — in a crazy war.”
Although we were on the phone, I could see my son’s face. I could feel his pain. All I could tell him, though, was that losing a beloved pet was no small thing, that the grief was normal.
“Understanding the breadth and scope of bigger realities even when you are suffering your own personal grief,” I told him, “suggests that you have a heart and it’s always in the right place”.
In the grand scheme of things, having a good heart is everything. Someone once said, “The human heart is vast enough to contain all the world.” That is where all prayers come from, where we hold our memories, and where we all should now carry, for safekeeping, the hopes and dreams of the Ukrainian people.
My son filled Lux’s short life with love, and in his very real grief over the loss of his beloved pet, he still thinks of others. If nothing else, I am a proud mother.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
