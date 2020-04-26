About a decade ago, in the hospital, I didn’t dare look down there until his entire body had been delivered. Ending, of course, with his feet.
That’s where my son came into the world, at the foot of the hospital bed where his mother gave birth to him.
On that day, I wouldn’t set foot near any part of that end of the bed. I let the professionals handle that area until his screams hinted at a complete arrival.
Recently, the 10-year anniversary of that event passed. So I’ve been reflective. This quarantine is tough, but perhaps one thing it’s provided is time to ruminate.
When you look back on the first 10 years of your kids’ lives — through the challenges, exhaustion and rewards — you might end up thinking about some funny things.
I think about his feet.
Which seems odd. Because who wants to think about feet?
I don’t even like my own feet. I am the kind of person who wakes up and immediately puts on socks and shoes — and they remain on so, hopefully, I don’t have to see or think about my feet for the rest of the day.
This is one way that my son, L.J., and I are different.
During the quarantine, for example, he has been barefoot about 95 percent of the time. Even when we take a screen break to go outside for about two whole minutes each day, he hardly bothers putting on socks. Despite brisk temperatures and high-wind warnings, he straps on sandals.
When he was very little, I’d dress him every day and always put socks on his tiny, thick, Barney Rubble-ish feet.
And as L.J. slowly grew — and his feet remained cartoonishly chunky — I wondered just how he was ever going to balance himself well enough to be able to walk on those little cinder blocks.
But he did.
Even then, he didn’t care so much about having socks on his feet. But he liked them on his hands.
After swaddling no longer worked for our baby boy, we fell into the habit of putting socks on his hands at naptime and bedtime. It soothed him like a pacifier, which he never required.
Eventually, the sock-hand habit went away. So did those Barney Rubble feet.
Before long, he was running all over the place barefoot.
And those were some feet that loved to wake me up on weekends, when I’d try to muster extra shut-eye. L.J. would be wide awake — totally unconcerned with my sleep deprivation — pitter-pattering all over our laminate floor.
He’s always been heavy-footed, and he’d put his foot down on my plans to sleep in. So I’d give up and get up. And he’d stomp over to greet me.
As L.J. reached school-age, he became very picky about the feel of his footwear.
This is one way that my son and I are similar.
My parents will never let me forget the many shoe-related meltdowns of my youth. You never dream that you’ll pass down bad traits to your kids, but L.J. definitely inherited this one. (Paybacks, my mother will tell you.)
If L.J. must wear shoes, he prefers to tie them in a double-knot, so tight that he risks cutting off the circulation below his ankles.
He gets that from me, too.
Several years ago, after we’d signed L.J. up for baseball and bought him his first pair of cleats, they became a source of much pain. No matter how tight we tied them, he hated the way they felt, and we hated the way he refused to go to practice or games in them.
Whether it was the annoying cleats or the many boring innings spent dawdling in the outfield, baseball didn’t last.
But karate soon became his thing. And maybe that’s because he gets to do it barefoot.
I’ve become a sparring partner recently during his black-belt prep lessons on Zoom. And I can attest: his feet can be dangerous.
Those feet might be at the bottom of his body, but they’re at the top of my mind when I think about his first 10 years.
Sometimes when I check on him at night, he’s all covered and cozy, snoozing peacefully in some bizarre position — with his bare feet sticking out of the blankets.
Sometimes, when he asks me to read to him at night, I lay across the bottom of his bed, and his feet push against me. He’s beginning to challenge the limits of that bed, which actually converted from his crib — the same one we brought him home to for the first time 10 years ago.
Hard to believe it’s been that long already. Seems like it was just yesterday that he introduced himself to me, and I’m not talking about when we were in the hospital on his birthday. It happened one night when my wife and I were on the couch, watching TV. She was about five months pregnant. She had been experiencing all kinds of mom stuff, good and bad, going on inside of her. But the idea of being a father hadn’t taken root in me yet.
That started to change as soon as she took my hand and placed it on her belly.
And I felt him move.
Looking back and knowing him, it had to be a kick.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
Your wife and family are lucky to have you, you get it. Mine are much older now, under our roof during this time due to job loss and I still look at adult children and remember these days. Thanks for an uplifting column.
