I am so concerned that our Congress — senators and representatives — do not understand that the major cause of our inflation is Biden’s war on fossil fuels, which he started as one of his first actions after he took office. This action just does not make any sense when the United States has the world’s greatest resource of natural gas and oil under our ground.

Just look at the results of his action. He has drawn significantly from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to lower high gas prices. The reserve dropped to its lowest level since 1984.

