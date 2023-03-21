I am so concerned that our Congress — senators and representatives — do not understand that the major cause of our inflation is Biden’s war on fossil fuels, which he started as one of his first actions after he took office. This action just does not make any sense when the United States has the world’s greatest resource of natural gas and oil under our ground.
Just look at the results of his action. He has drawn significantly from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to lower high gas prices. The reserve dropped to its lowest level since 1984.
The cost of fuel went way up. Fuel will get scarcer and more expensive.
Fuel is the driver to the cost of almost everything we buy — transportation, food, utilities. Name something that doesn’t depend on fuel.
What are our lawmakers doing about the very clear cause of our major problems?
I cannot believe they are supporting the Green New Deal over the very survival of our country.
We are spending to support electric transportation when the country is not ready to support such a major transition. Look at California, where residents were asked to cut the use of air conditioning and refrain from charging their electric cars because their electric grid could not support both.
We Americans expect our elected officials to do the right thing. We Americans should demand that they correct this major energy policy disaster as soon as possible to save our country.
