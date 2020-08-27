As we wrap up slogging through both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, sometimes it just makes me wonder why we even bother. Aside from this year’s unprecedented “virtual” aesthetic, are things really any different? I mean basically every four years our increasingly fractured two-party system throws itself a big celebration. Although this year’s was probably more subdued as far as the after-hours festivities since most people were at home, more likely sober and probably in bed by midnight.
I can say these things because I’ve been covering conventions since 1996 and one conclusion I’ve come to is that, regardless of the party, if you blindly accept everything you hear at one of these things, then you will walk away believing that everything they tell you is the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Then again, I suppose these conventions get so jam packed because it’s human nature to want to be around people who think exactly like you do. The problem though, isn’t having firm beliefs and values, but believing that anyone who disagrees with you or has a different point of view is not to be trusted or is malicious and their perspective doesn’t even warrant consideration. Essentially, the whole thing becomes a sort of massive echo chamber where you only accept what you want to hear. This is not something we can afford, especially in today’s already polarized society, a polarization further aggravated by our social media echo chamber.
Of course, many people have been brought up and told what to believe and who to vote for by their parents and subsequently have never challenged those beliefs: Many of us have heard the: “This is a Republican household” or “This is a Democratic household” speech. Maybe in the old days that wasn’t such a big deal because the other side wasn’t the enemy but rather people with a different point of view that you could still sit down and have dinner with. I remember reading about how Democratic Congressman Dick Gephardt and Republican Congressman Newt Gingrich, though at times diametrically opposed on the House floor on a given issue, would still go out to dinner together with their wives. It’s hard to imagine that happening now on Capitol Hill.
One way my wife and I countered this polarization was always trying to expose our kids to the basic views of the two parties and getting them to at least watch each candidate’s keynote speech at both conventions whenever possible.
So consider the conventions as a reference point of sorts, but the bottom line is, challenge your own views, challenge what you’re hearing and even if you don’t change your mind in the end, at least you put your own beliefs and value system through a stress test. Try to look past the window dressing and mud-slinging rhetoric of whether someone’s a Democrat or a Republican.
Now I must confess that I have my own echo chamber and it’s in my head. It’s a saying that I repeat to myself every so often and it goes like this: “Use your head or someone else will use it for you.” Feel free to borrow it and see what happens. You may be pleasantly surprised. Try it over the next couple of months and see where you wind up on Nov. 3.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.