103 bears taken during 2022 hunt
The 2022 Maryland black bear hunt concluded Oct. 29. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 103 bears were taken during the six-day hunt — 41 males and 62 females. On the final day of the hunt, 15 bears were harvested. The totals by county is 70 in Garrett County, 19 in Allegany, 10 in Washington and four in Frederick County. The largest bear was a male with an estimated live weight of 427 pounds and was taken in Garrett County. The average weight was 177 pounds. According to a news release from DNR, 67 percent of the bears were taken on private land; 4,775 hunters applied for the 950 permits awarded this year; and an additional 10 bears (three males and seven female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
In 2021, 54 black bears were harvested. DNR says the significant increase in 2022 is attributed to better hunting conditions, more hunter participation and an added day to the season. The 2021 hunt was hampered by poor weather and abundant food sources, which slowed the bear harvest. This year, better weather and typical fall food conditions were more favorable for hunting. 2022 was the 19th annual black bear hunt held in Maryland.
October and November are peak times for bear movement in the state’s westernmost counties (Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett) as black bears are preparing for winter hibernation. Female black bears give birth in January and February, in their dens, and there is a second peak time of bears on the move with the juvenile dispersal period in May through July. Learn more about Maryland’s black bears at dnr.maryland.gov.
Junior Deer Hunt opens Nov. 12
Hunters 16 years old or younger who possess a valid license can take advantage of Maryland’s Junior Deer Hunt on Nov. 12 on private and designated public land in all counties, and on private land in all counties except Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s on Nov. 13. Also on Nov. 13, junior hunters in Allegany, Cecil, Garrett, St. Mary’s and Washington counties may hunt on designated public lands. Junior hunters must be accompanied by an adult deer hunting mentor, at least 21 years old and holding a valid Maryland hunting license. Mentors cannot possess a hunting device while accompanying a junior hunter. For bag limits and other regulations for the Junior Deer Hunt, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
New state record dogfish
Fay Ganster, of Reading, Pennsylvania, has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Ganster was aboard the charter boat Bottom Bouncer with Capt. John Forman. The smooth dogfish (Mustelus canis) is a member of the shark family. DNR maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions — Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive — and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out the state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325.
Be alert! Deer on the move
With deer becoming more active and daylight-saving time putting more vehicles on the road during hours when deer are most on the move, the Pennsylvania Game Commission offers these tips for motorists during this high time of deer activity as the “rut,” or breeding season, gets underway. Reduce your chances of a deer-vehicle collision by staying alert and paying attention particularly in areas populated by deer. They often travel in groups and walk single file. So if you see one deer successfully cross the road ahead, slow down because there could be one or more behind it.
Full Beaver Moon hike Nov. 8
Join the Potomac Valley Audubon Society for a Full Beaver Moon hike at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, West Virginia. Register at potomacaudubon.org. Look and listen for resident beavers or perhaps a muskrat, bats, owls and other animals on this loop hike. The cost is $7 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information, call 681-252-1387 or email amy@potomacaudubon.org.
— Susan Guynn
