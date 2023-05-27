Trauma Responsive Frederick, a volunteer group, hosted a panel discussion titled “Surviving Hardship: How Adopting a Trauma Informed Approach Promotes Healing and Resilience” on May 17 at the Frederick Community College Conference Center.
The panelists included:
• Inga James, the executive director of Heartly House and chair of Trauma Responsive Frederick
• Nicole Nakagama, a community agency school services coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools
• Magistrate Joanie Raymond of Frederick County Circuit Court, an advocate for trauma informed practices
• Doug Tinder, a vice president with Maximus and a member of the board of directors of Heartly House and MaleSurvivor
• Claudia Hernandez, the program administrator of the Judy Center at Waverley Elementary School.
The moderator was Dr. Rachel Mandel, a consultant and coordinator for Trauma Responsive Frederick.
The panel discussed the different ways in which trauma impacts people, what it means to be trauma informed, and why the work is important to the community.
The moderated discussion was followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
Trauma Responsive Frederick, made up of community leaders and advocates, formed in April 2020 to address community behavioral health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It works to help the community become trauma responsive through education, partnership, and advocacy. It helps work on efforts to reduce trauma’s prevalence and impact by supporting healing and building resilience in the workplace, home and school.
Barbara Pinnock, one of about 60 attendees, said she is interested in the organization due to her personal childhood trauma and wanting to keep learning how she can be a better person and help others.
