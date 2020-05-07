For the second weekend in a row, Catoctin Mountain Park will be temporarily closed Saturday and Sunday, according to a release from the park.
Portions of the park will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday due to increased security measures, a signal that President Donald Trump could be visiting Camp David like he did last week, though no formal statement or schedule has been released. The Federal Aviation Administration, which posts notices for VIP movement via aviation, had not posted a VIP notice as of Thursday evening. The White House also had not posted anything related to Trump visiting Camp David this weekend.
Park Central Road will be closed between the Thurmont Vista parking lot and the Camp Greentop entrance. Trails to Hog Rock Overlook and Blue Ridge Summit Vista will also be closed. Similar portions of the park were closed last week as Trump made left the White House in more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Route 77 (Foxville Road), which serves as the primary access route to the park, remains closed and detoured between Catoctin Hollow Road and Stottlemeyer Road due to culvert repairs. A map showing the established detour is available at https://www.nps.gov/cato/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
Parking lots at the Visitor Center will remain open. Additional parking on the west side of the park is available at Camp Round Meadow, Chestnut Picnic Area and Owens Creek Picnic Area. For more information on the availability of park facilities, please call 301-663-9388 or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/cato.
