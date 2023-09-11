When licensed counselor Jamie Eaton started a new organization about five years ago, it grew in the fastest and most tragic way.
That nonprofit, Living Through Loss, provides grief counseling, seminars, retreats and a general safe and open community for parents who lost children due to overdoses and substance disorders.
They are hosting a photo exhibition, “Abiding Love,” on Sept. 16 and 17 at 20 W. Second St. in Frederick.
The photos, all taken by Frederick photographer Fran Byrne, display parents holding up pictures of the children they lost. The photos are accompanied by short stories about who the deceased were as individuals.
Sharon View, for example, was photographed holding a picture of her son, Seanie, who died in 2020 just 25 days before he would’ve turned 40.
View, who lives in Frederick, said her son had an alcohol use disorder that she called “a long path of overdose.” She saw problems developing when he was in high school and college, but there was general denial from other family members.
“Alcohol is socially acceptable,” View said of society’s general refusal to take alcohol abuse seriously.
Things became worse during the COVID-19 pandemic and Seanie, who was married and a father of two, started to have some significant physical issues. Though he attended some virtual AA meetings, he died in August 2020.
Sam Beegley, who lives in Westminster, lost his daughter, Hayley Nash, in 2020. He said Hayley, who was 35 when she died, struggled with mental health issues but lost insurance coverage. She had some help through public programs, but Beegley said they were not enough and she “started to self medicate to calm her mind.”
In February 2020, she took a substance that contained fentanyl and carfentanil and took her own life.
“Despite all of her faults, she was a valuable human being,” Beegley said of Hayley, whose teenage daughter he and his wife are now helping to raise.
Beegley recalled how hard they laughed after his daughter cooked a chicken upside down, and said in the months following her death he didn’t even have the mental capacity to look at a takeout menu to order dinner. The worst feeling was that of being the only person in his position.
“I felt like I was the only one, and I carried a ton of shame,” he said.
Eaton said that’s exactly why she started Living Through Loss, which stemmed from having a client who couldn’t find a group of other parents with similar experiences. The group “just kept growing, unfortunately,” Eaton said.
Everything the group does is completely free for all participants, with meals provided. Numerous boutiques will be onsite selling items and donating a portion of their proceeds to Living Through Loss. The group also receive funding from the organization Second Street and Hope, which is sponsoring the photo exhibition.
“There’s so much healing in this community,” View said.
Byrne became involved with the organization by connecting with Eaton on Facebook. He is originally from Ireland and said he did not have any experience with substance abuse within his family but knew about the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. through friends. Taking the pictures of parents holding photos of their children was more emotional than he was expecting.
“It was heartbreaking,” he said. “Just beautiful children.”
He also noted that in Ireland overdose deaths are frequently connected to poverty, but it seems to cross socioeconomic backgrounds in the U.S. Byrne also said in Ireland a lot of young people dealt with addiction as a result of a lack of activities and others preying on their vulnerabilities.
View said she believes there’s a huge genetic component when it comes to addiction, as everyone deals with various life stressors but some people just seem less predisposed to handle them.
There is also the issue of young people being prescribed opioids after sports injuries, Eaton added.
Eaton made sure every parent would have the opportunity to view their own picture before they are presented to the public. There are 27 pictures total, most of which are of Maryland residents, but Eaton said they also have been working with a group from New York.
The photo exhibition will include some words from Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, who will speak at 4 p.m. Sept. 16.
“You’re going to have tissues at this?” View asked Eaton.
“Stock in tissues,” she responded.
Beegley posed for his picture along with his wife, which he said was a big step for them. He said sometimes at similar events he tries to take on more of a “worker” role and will preoccupy himself with a task, as it’s still very difficult to see his daughter in videos and photos.
“There’s no getting over this. We need to carry this; we need to survive,” he said.
Eaton said this might become an annual event.
“Grief and gratitude can sit at the same table, and grief and joy can sit at the same table,” she said. “It’s going to be that kind of day.”
Laura Dukes has written for The Frederick News-Post since 2013 as both a freelancer and staff writer. She lives in the Ballenger Creek area with her husband, son and twin daughters.
(3) comments
I’ll try again….Fentanyl is more of a cheap substitute for opioids and heroin which I don’t think we’d want to make legal. And fentanyl is especially dangerous because users don’t realize it is in less deadly drugs they believe they are using. What I find confusing is why the drug makers supplying the U.S. want to kill their customers.
Over and over it is fentanyl overdose that kills drug users. Why is fentanyl sold on the streets? Because of prohibition. Prohibition is why cheap easy to produce and smuggle fentanyl is used instead of safer drugs. The overdose epidemic is a tragic foreseeable side effect of prohibition.
Well, fentanyl is more of a cheap substitute for opi
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.