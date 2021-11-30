While a couple local Christmas tree farms stopped short of using the word “shortage,” their recommendation for this holiday season is to get your tree early.
But it isn’t just the supply chain problems plaguing holiday shopping that’s making it harder to get a tree. According to both Mehrl Mayne of Mayne’s Tree Farm and Lisa Gaver of Gaver Farm, the seeds of this year’s low tree supply were actually planted during the 2009 recession.
Mayne, who spoke over the phone while also assisting customers Tuesday, said a “drought of trees” started in the wake of the recession as farmers planted fewer trees in response to their price plummeting to, as he said, as low as $8 per tree.
“You can’t grow a tree for $8, I don’t care what kind of tree it is,” Mayne said.
Gaver agreed.
“When the economy went south, a lot of the growers, especially the wholesalers, had to burn a whole lot of trees, millions of trees,” she said.
When the wholesalers destroyed many trees, this meant they didn’t need as many seedlings, which caused financial issues with the nurseries supplying the seedlings, Gaver explained.
Since it takes between eight and 10 years for a Christmas tree to reach its full maturity, it’s taken almost until now for the trees planted immediately in the wake of the recession to come to the market.
And now, Gaver said the problems have been exacerbated by the large-scale growers ramping production back up in more recent years.
“When those big growers decided they were going to start replanting, that made getting a seed source for small family farms like ourselves harder,” Gaver went on. “Typically, for about the past five years, because of our contacts and our years in this business, we’ve been able to get the seedlings we wanted, but not always the size we prefer.”
Gaver said the size the farm likes to get is what’s called a “two-two” seedling, one which grows from a seed for two years and then spends two years in a transplant bed, meaning it was four years old by the time the Gavers planted it. But recently, she said they’ve been able to get “two-one” seedlings.
“So we’re already starting out a year behind,” she said.
What’s more, Gaver said, the heavy rains in 2018 were “devastating” for keeping seedlings alive.
Gaver said these issues combined to make for a crop of trees this year that is both smaller than normal and made up of trees that are themselves smaller than normal.
Recent reporting from the Associated Press also says one of the problems was more people buying real Christmas trees in 2020.
“The day after Thanksgiving, tree farms were just hit by people that wanted to get back to the basics; they wanted to do family things,” Gaver said. “And on our farm and on many farms, it was the busiest day they probably ever had or had in a long time.
“People that may not have purchased a real tree in 20 years came,” she said.
Nationwide, the Associated Press says prices of trees are up between 10% and 30%, and Gaver acknowledged her own prices have increased.
“It’s just demand, the lack of tall trees,” she said. “A factor in that is it’s a 10-year crop, and a 10-year crop requires a huge investment.”
Mayne said he kept planting when the shortage began to take effect more than a decade ago.
“I have so many to cut,” he laughed while he rang up customers Tuesday.
But he also acknowledged the crop isn’t infinite. He said he can’t say for sure when the trees will all be sold, but he said past years show he didn’t make it all the way to Christmas.
Similarly, Gaver said her farm was the last in the state to close last year, and it was the first time it closed earlier than expected.
Their advice: Get there early.
"You might not get a tree quite as tall as you want this year, but we've got plenty of trees on our farm," Gaver said. "There's plenty of trees available; it might not be the height you normally get, but you certainly can get a real tree and enjoy the family event."
