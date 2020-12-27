Frederick city Alderman Ben MacShane took to Facebook Saturday to accuse fellow Alderman Roger Wilson of inappropriate communication and impropriety of a sexual nature with unnamed accusers.
MacShane leveled the accusations at Wilson in the social media post, saying he’s heard “credible reports of widespread misconduct” by Wilson.
Wilson flatly denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “slanderous.”
MacShane did not provide any evidence to support the claims, and he did not respond Sunday to numerous requests for comment from the News-Post.
In the Facebook post, MacShane said the claims against Wilson “describe sexual harassment, unwelcome advances, coercion, and quid pro quo offers.” He did not say from where the accusations originated, only that he learned of them earlier in the week.
“This behavior is unacceptable and must not be tolerated,” MacShane, who’s serving his first term in public office, wrote. “ … Roger Wilson has violated the public trust and abused the power of his office.”
MacShane proceeded to call for Wilson’s resignation, adding, “Many people know about this and have for a long time. It’s time to do something about it.”
In response, Wilson wrote, “I was made aware of these allegations an hour before they were posted while in the car, on speakerphone, with my daughters on the day after Christmas … in my 20-plus years of working in both the public and private sectors, I have never had a harassment complaint filed against me.”
Wilson added, “Without due process or investigation, Alderman Ben MacShane and Mayor Michael O’Connor released statements that suggested that I had inappropriately engaged with members of the community in a way that abused the position that I hold in high regard.”
A first-term alderman, Wilson said he’s requested “the City of Frederick Legal and Human Resources Department conduct a thorough investigation immediately into these slanderous allegations.”
The Board of Aldermen will next gather Wednesday afternoon for a regularly scheduled workshop.
Late Saturday evening, Mayor Michael O’Connor issued a press release on the situation mere hours after MacShane’s post. While the mayor and aldermen positions are technically nonpartisan, all three men are well-known Democrats.
Wilson said he has “no doubt that this was done as a political move to undermine [his] accomplishments as alderman as well as [his] upcoming campaign announcement on Jan. 15.”
Wilson confirmed with the News-Post Sunday that announcement entails a bid to unseat O’Connor, who is in his first term as mayor and has already announced his plans to seek re-election.
Mayor O’Connor said he finds the allegations against Wilson “very serious.”
“With the allegations public, my statement commits to involving city departments to provide appropriate support,” he said in an email to the News-Post.
The mayor did not directly address a question on why the allegations were made public prior to an investigation or due process playing out.
(8) comments
It was totally inappropriate for MacShane to post these accusations on social media, especially prior to any investigation. He should be the first to resign from his position for doing so, followed by Wilson if an investigation proves the allegations true. And, if Wilson is exonerated, both MacShane and O'Connor should publicly apologize to him.
True or not, MacShane and O'Connor showed an infantile lack of judgement and common sense by using Facebook. MacShane surprised me, O'Connor did not. Usual grandstanding.
Cue the evil laughter from Blaine.
The investigation should have been initiated through HR and not social media.
This is just embarrassing. Posting accusations on Facebook is a totally inappropriate and unprofessional way to handle thia situation. Poor judgement.
FNP editors fail again. City of Frederick elections are partisan.
Resign
McShane, O’Connor, or Wilson?
