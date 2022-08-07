Under the beating sun, country music floated in the air as a young woman wove purple ribbons into a horse’s mane at the Blue Ridge Riding Club in Boonsboro. Another horse had purple glitter sprinkled on its back.
And next to a dirt arena, where riders and their horses dashed around barrels, was a stack of purple barrels with “#Love4Jami” in hot pink painted across it.
Dozens of people flocked to Boonsboro on Sunday for Chasin Cans 4 Cornell, a benefit barrel racing event put on by the Maryland International Barrel Racing Association to raise money for Jami Cornell, a Monrovia barrel racer who was run over by a vehicle in July and sustained severe injuries.
Barrel racing is a sport on horseback — traditionally an event only for women riders, according to the website of the International Barrel Racing Association — where the rider and their horse is supposed to complete a winding path around three barrels. The person with the fastest time wins.
Cornell is one of the fastest riders, if not the fastest rider, in her division, Sherry Olden said. Olden is the director of the Maryland IBRA, and one of the organizers of the benefit.
Purple is one of Jami's competition colors, which was why it was so prominent at the benefit.
But Cornell wasn’t on a horse Sunday; Cornell was left with severe injuries on July 14 after she was struck by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Chelsea Kendall, 38, of Union Bridge. The alleged incident occurred in Union Bridge.
According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Kendall had fled the scene, but was arrested and charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault and charges relating to fleeing a scene after hurting someone.
Kendall's next court date is Aug. 26, records who.
After the incident, Cornell had emergency brain surgery. As of Friday, she couldn’t speak or move the left side of her body, her mother Fran Cornell said in an interview. She also has issues with swallowing and moving some of the left side of her face, she said.
“She's going to have a long recovery,” Fran said. “She's going to need physical therapy, a lot of it.”
All of the proceeds from the benefit are going to Jami’s medical expenses, Fran said. Insurance won’t cover Jami’s treatment, which was something that shocked her.
And it shocked a lot of people who know the Cornell family. Within three weeks, people had an event organized with donated items for a silent auction, tie-dyed shirts in purple, pink and teal to sell and money ready, all for Jami.
There was also a 50/50 raffle, with half the prize money going to the winner and the other half going to Jami.
“When we all heard what happened, it was a no brainer,” Paula Stapleton, one of Jami’s sponsors, said. “Phones started ringing, people just started talking and it was like ‘What are we gonna do?’”
Stapleton and her daughter run The Wicked Pony, a tack and western wear store.
Mary Beth Davis, a long-time friend of Jami’s, rode one of Jami’s former horses, Dash, at the benefit. She traveled all the way from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, with the goal of raising a lot of money for Jami.
“Jami is a great rider, she’s super spunky, and just a real firecracker,” Davis said.
Levi Leach, 49, came from York Springs, Pennsylvania to support Jami. She’s known Jami for about 20 years, she said, and Jami sometimes refers to Leach as her mentor.
Leach emphasized how the turn out at the benefit was indicative of how the barrel racing community isn’t just a team but a family.
“What this whole thing is here, it’s a family,” Leach said. “There’s people that don’t even know Jami that still are supporting her because what happened to her should have never have. That’s what this community does.”
And Jami was the perfect embodiment of support, a group of Jami’s friends said. Leach, along with Chelsea Magaha, Samantha King and Morgan Whitacre sought refuge from the sun under a tent as they shared stories about Jami.
One of the women grabbed a tissue for Leach from a nearby stand.
During a division competition, the women recalled, Jami had won a new saddle, but since she had won one before, she gave it to another girl who needed a new saddle. She was always willing to give, King said.
“It was a brand-spanking-new saddle, never been on a horse. I had three horses that I had to run and only one saddle and she was like ‘Take it,’” Whitacre said.
At another competition, Jami was leading with one of the fastest times and was still cheering on girls to beat her. That is what true sportsmanship is, Leach said.
Denise Bost, 66, rode one of Jami's current horses, Finn, at the benefit. She was amazed by how many people showed up for her friend.
"She was always the most supportive person. No matter who you are, she will support you," Bost said.
Allison Kraynak, 27, rode Jami's horse, Sue, at the benefit as well. Jami was the person who got Kraynak into barrel racing in the first place, she said. Receiving Jami's blessing to ride Sue left was a big honor, she said.
Tears threatened to fall as she remembered how Jami lent her gear and let her sleep in her trailer at competitions when she first started out. She was comforted by all the people who came for Jami.
"I was really excited for this event because Jami would like, give the shirt off her back to anyone who needs it," Kraynak said.
