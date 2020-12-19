The social highlight of 1960 should have made the front page of the Denver Post, but didn’t.
A striking blonde, Scandinavian princess from Wisconsin surprisingly agreed to marry a penniless peasant and professional drifter from Maryland. It was two days before Christmas, and the chapel at Warren United Methodist Church on 14th Street in Denver was decorated for the season, helping hold the cost of the ceremony to less than $17, not including the car wash coupons presented to the minister, organist and soloist.
Before settling into their cozy converted double garage apartment on South Lincoln Street, they faced the first test of this storybook marriage. It was also a test of their athleticism. On a post-wedding train trip, they watched from the dining car as the car with their luggage was disconnected, forcing them to jump off the train, one of them in high heels, as it was starting to pick up speed. The train trip ended in a bus trip.
They survived to have two exceptionally brilliant children, but eventually came to the realization that they were too far from relatives, in this case, the wife’s relatives in Wisconsin. So, they packed all their possessions in the biggest trailer U-Haul had to offer. They headed east, leaving the beautiful Rocky Mountain country of Colorado, where a heavy snowstorm could be followed by a 60-degree, sunny day, to a state where a heavy snowstorm could be followed the next day by another heavy snowstorm.
But they didn’t get far. Their underpowered Chevy station wagon was no match for a fully loaded trailer. They reloaded everything into the largest rental truck available, with the wife driving the station wagon. She soon had to deal with a large metal storage trunk sliding off the station wagon’s roof rack onto the hood, and major panic when the vehicles got separated and out of contact for several hours before getting together again. They did finally make it to their rented farmhouse in Tomah, Wisconsin.
After Tomah was a brief stay in Madison, and a much longer stay in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. It was here on a windy, snowy, below-zero day, like all the other days in that brutal winter, that they looked at each other in that special way couples in love do and decided, “The bleep with this, we’re out of here.” Sure enough, they soon were out of there, heading for the balmy climate of Maryland.
That move featured a slow-moving rented truck that finally chugged into Middletown. This gave the lovable couple time to learn the language of the natives — like if you lived by a crick you could use the wooder to put out the far — and strange customs like eating kinklings, and voting Republican, before moving into the big city of Frederick.
The final stop was their Bowers Road squirrel farm 34 years ago. It looks more permanent this time, even though they admit to an urge to start packing whenever they see a rental truck. What stops them is that the furniture and appliances easily moved through the years have gained considerable weight. But the biggest stopper is that three of the couple’s four grandchildren — also exceptionally brilliant — live 10 minutes away.
Also not far away are the groom’s family, the mountains, the 27 medical specialists they need, and in the other direction, the Chesapeake Bay and the ocean. They claim it’s hard to top the friendly people, farms, rolling hills and mountain streams in this part of the state. They’ll also tell you one recent newcomer to the area called it “a sweet spot” here.
Christmas will be special again for this old — not elderly, but just plain old – couple. They’ll remember the hard times, the bad times, but mostly the good times and all the times in between. I’ll bet if you woke them up from their daily nap and asked them the secret of those 60 years of marriage, they’d probably blink a couple of times, look more confused than usual, and ask, “What? Is it time to move again?”
They’d also probably wish each other a very happy anniversary, even if they might not remember which one, and no doubt wish all their Muralin friends a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanza, and happy anything else they missed.
Old squirrel farmer Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from his favorite home, for now, Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
