The Frederick County Division of Animal Control is asking for help identifying a man who officers believe may know more about a severely injured raccoon found in Thurmont on Thursday.
The raccoon was found near the intersection of Locust and Orchard drives at about 12:15 p.m. and was suffering from what a county press release described as severe injuries. No additional details regarding the animal's injuries or what was done with the raccoon were included in the release and animal control officers weren't immediately available for comment.
The release did include a picture of a man who animal control officers believe may be able to tell them more about the raccoon's injuries.
Any members of the public who can help identify the man or shed more light on the investigation are encouraged to call Officer Maggie Hill at 301-600-1544.
