In The Streets is “like Frederick’s birthday party,” said Barbara McLaughlin, who lives blocks away from the festival that consumes the city’s main thoroughfare once a year.
By McLaughlin’s assessment, the city threw another birthday bash Saturday, as crowds flocked downtown for In The Streets.
The festival put city restaurants, retail, entertainment, arts and nonprofit resources on full display for tens of thousands of people who attended.
Between 250 and 300 vendors lined Market Street. At a few intersections, people gathered to watch dancers from studios like Anam Cara Dance perform on platforms inches off the street, and Ocho de Bastos and myriad other bands play on elevated stages.
“We like to bring diversity and all types of musical genres to these types of festivals,” said Milton Rocco, the lead singer for Ocho de Bastos.
The Washington, D.C.-based band has played along the East Coast and other countries. Its members perform covers in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and, for a handful of songs, French.
“If we’re invited again, we’d love to come,” Rocco said.
Jen Martin, executive director of Celebrate Frederick, the nonprofit organization that organizes the festival, said people love the tradition of In The Streets.
In The Streets began in 1983 after major renovations closed Market Street for several months, Celebrate Frederick’s website states. Then-Mayor Ron Young decided to hold a local festival to encourage downtown reinvestment.
The inaugural festival — which drew about 10,000 people, according to Celebrate Frederick’s website — was held in the street.
On Saturday, near Carroll Creek Linear Park, a group demonstrated how to wield a Japanese sword.
They were part of Tenshinsho Jigen Ryu Seibukan, a martial arts school that teaches Japanese sword arts on Mondays at Fox Haven Organic Farm and Learning Center in Jefferson.
For a decade, Jason Flint, the school’s shihan, or head instructor, has led a group teaching Tenshinsho Jigen Ryu, a martial art founded more than 500 years ago in what is now Kagoshima, Japan.
“It’s not something you put on your bucket list, because it’s not something you know even exists,” Flint, an engineer, said of the art form.
Flint’s school is one of a handful in the world teaching Tenshinsho Jigen Ryu.
Flink has practiced martial arts for much of his life. He used to focus on karate and jujutsu, but an injury forced him to shift.
A friend guided him to sword arts. After learning about Tenshinsho Jigen Ryu at a seminar in 2008, he was hooked.
He said he hopes to educate as many people as possible about the Tenshinsho Jigen Ryu style, after numerous visits to the art’s home school in Tokyo.
“The goal has always been, as a student myself, to improve,” Flint said. “But as an ambassador for the ryu, [the goal] is to keep it going.”
Perhaps 100 yards up Market Street, Shantrell Hamilton oversaw a booth for Stella’s Girls, an international nonprofit organization. It aims to educate and empower girls to be leaders and agents of social change in their communities.
A central tenet of Stella’s Girls is The Red Flower Code, through which organization members teach girls and women about period taboos, proper hygiene and how to make safe reusable pads. Stella’s Girls has chapters in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Maryland, according to its website.
The Maryland chapter, founded in 2016 and based in Frederick, offers free one-on-one or group mentoring to help children navigate their adolescent years.
“There’s a deep need in Frederick to mentor our youth,” said Hamilton, the vice president for Stella’s Girls in Maryland.
Stella’s Girls in Maryland provides free after-school coding programs and organizes field trips across the state for mentees and mentors. Hamilton said she wants to offer international trips.
Robin Clayton, the community liaison for Stella’s Girls in Maryland, said In The Streets was an opportunity to attract more mentees and mentors.
“We’re here to fill a void that not everyone is aware of,” Clayton said.
People who are part of the Frederick-based organization Suns of ReAwakening also saw In The Streets as a chance to attract members.
Suns of ReAwakening, founded in 2013, is a community organization that, according to its Facebook page, organizes "our people to defend our class interest and to defeat the counterinsurgency that seeks to continue the systematic attacks against our people.”
Jarrett Myers, a Suns of ReAwakening member, said organization members run charity drives for items like coats and backpacks.
They educate African American people in Frederick about their history in the county, and about possible reparations over slavery.
Members on Saturday shared the group’s mission and reminded visitors about the organization’s roughly four-year campaign to “Take Back Mullinix Park” in Frederick.
“Suns of ReAwakening is petitioning the city of Frederick to return Mullinix Park to the African American community, to whom it was deeded,” a sign on the organization’s tent read. The sign included demands the organization has for the park, too, including the construction of an amphitheater.
After perusing Market Street and accumulating enough items from vendors to fill a small grocery bag, McLaughlin and her “best buddy from college,” Annette Chong, sat on a curb, people-watching, as they ate.
“It’s like Halloween,” but for information and pamphlets, McLaughlin said.
Despite living downtown, it had been a few years since McLaughlin attended In The Streets, the festival she dubbed the city’s birthday.
COVID-19 kept people away in 2020. But with Chong making the trip from Montgomery County, on an overcast but temperate Saturday, McLaughlin joined the party.
“I’m glad I did,” she said.
