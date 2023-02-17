Frederick Health expects to open a new facility in Brunswick in June.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot facility at 1194 Dutchmans Creek Drive in Brunswick Crossing will host primary and urgent care services, as well as lab space for blood work and imaging, and a physical therapy program, according to a Frederick Health news release on Thursday.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said in a statement Thursday that the facility is part of the city's broader efforts to attract services and businesses to meet the city's growing needs, including health care.
An official from Frederick Health described the scope of the facility's services as a place to receive routine primary care or fulfill urgent needs from an unforeseen accident or illness.
"This facility will allow us to get health care closer to home for the residents of Brunswick and the surrounding area," Frederick Health Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Cioffi said in an interview Thursday. "We're very excited to have this additional site as one more location to help us provide that coordinated health care experience."
Cioffi said the facility will have six exam rooms to see patients for primary and urgent care visits, with roughly 10 employees working at the site.
The Brunswick facility will be Frederick Health's 25th.
