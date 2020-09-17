Frederick County announced the addition of three pop-up testing sites for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The pop-up clinics will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church at 101 All Saints Street in Frederick, Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 8651 Biggs Form Road in Walkersville and Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church at 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick.
Saturday's pop-up site at Asbury United Methodist will also have voter registration and food distribution.
The pop-up testing sites in the county were announced as Maryland reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day Thursday.
The increase comes after the number of new cases had fallen below that threshold for three straight days earlier in the week.
There were 631 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Maryland Department of Health's website.
That brings the overall number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 118,519.
In Frederick County, there were 23 new cases, which raised the total in the county to 3,834.
The death toll in Maryland went up by five over the last 24 hours, while it remained unchanged in the county.
A total of 3,717 state residents have died due to COVID-19. That includes 122 in Frederick County.
Current hospitalizations due to the disease went up by six and now stand at 353. There are 83 state residents in intensive care. That's three less than the previous day.
Frederick Health Hospital is presently treating three COVID-19 patients, and none of them are in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate dipped in both the state and the county.
Across the state, it dropped from 3.44 to 3.33 percent. In the county, it fell from 2.59 to 2.44 percent.
The state health department reported that more than 27,000 tests were reported over the last 24 hours.
One of the newest metrics the state is tracking, the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, was on the rise for a third consecutive day.
The statewide number jumped from 9.47 to 10.19 cases per 100,000 residents, while the number in Frederick County climbed from 8.09 to 9.3.
The State Department of Education has said that number needs to be five or less for in-person learning to expand.
