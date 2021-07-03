The first time Jen Whitmore met her future husband cycling along the C&O Canal for a charity ride, they didn’t talk much.
Mark stayed in the back of the pack, ready to help with flat tires. Jen, also an experienced cyclist, was her own mechanic. Eventually, they got to talking and, about four years later, they wed — along the C&O Canal.
“Instead of a first dance, we had a first ride,” Jen Whitmore said.
The Frederick couple continues to support the charity ride that brought them together, and not just because of the love story it happened to spark but because it benefits the community.
The Great Bicycle Tour of the C&O Canal spans 184.5 miles over four days from Cumberland to Washington, D.C.
Its 34th ride will take place July 10-13, and riders of all skill levels are invited to join in.
Cyclists come out in droves — young and old, experienced and novice, to support San Mar Family and Community Services. The nonprofit provides foster care programs, mental health services and other resources that benefit local children and families. Each person who registers for the four-day ride commits to fundraising at least $475 for San Mar, in addition to the registration fee.
Fundraising goals are smaller for one- and two-day rides and for the virtual ride option.
“The programs that they provide are super important,” Jen Whitmore said. “You see the same people year to year, and they care so much about what they’re doing, and [they’re] also providing a really good ride experience for all the riders. It’s something that you want to support them with.”
Mark Whitmore has participated in TGBT since 2000 and works at Wheel Base Bikes in Frederick, which supports the ride. Together, he and Jen make up “Team Whitmore.” They have matching T-shirts, so you can’t miss them on th e ride. They’ll help with repairs along the way and offer moral support. Mark Whitmore is also known to carry candy to encourage weary riders.
“They depend on us, and I don’t take that lightly,” he said. “I’ve grown to love these people. ... I’ve seen kids grow up. ... I’ve seen people meet and be married, ourselves included. I mean, it’s kind of like a family thing.”
Cyclists support each other along the way, and the Whitmores say there’s no shame in tapping out if you grow tired. You’ll even get a ride back to your hotel, they said. TGBT is a safe way to embark on a challenging trip. Mark Whitmore was quick to point out it’s a ride, not a race.
“It’s not about being at the front, it’s just about … finishing the ride with that great group of people and also about raising the money for San Mar,” Jen Whitmore added.
The TGBT vision came from San Mar’s former CEO Bruce Anderson, according to current CEO Keith Fanjoy. Fanjoy described the fundraiser as a win-win for the participants and the nonprofit — and he would know, having made the trip himself.
“When I arrived at San Mar 15 years ago, I rode the ride twice as a staff before being recruited as a full-time support staff,” Fanjoy said. “Year in and year out, the enthusiasm and selfless contributions of riders keep our support crew striving to make the ride the best possible experience. For many riders, it’s an annual gathering of friends both old and new who venture off to do something special together.”
Funds raised through the event benefit children and families who San Mar helps, including children from foster care programs throughout Maryland and those in need of mental health support in Washington and Frederick counties.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led San Mar to transform the ride into a self-guided, one-day loop in the Williamsport area of the canal, according to Fanjoy. He said cyclists look forward to seeing the return of the four-day ride this year.
