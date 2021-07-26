Frederick County Public Schools officials announced Monday the deadline for feedback on how to use funds from the federal American Rescue Plan has been extended through Aug. 3.
The county's school system will receive $37.9 million through the plan. The list of general uses for funds, which FCPS released last week, targets five main issues: learning loss, student health, staff retention, technology upgrades and community engagement.
The items for consideration run the gamut of pandemic recovery, from a 24/7 homework helpline for middle and high schoolers to expanded therapy services for uninsured students to updated technology infrastructure. FCPS compiled the list based on input from its staff and “various stakeholders,” according to a news release.
A summary, along with a public comment survey, can be found at forms.gle/Y7XhvUNQgia6moYS8.
More general information about the rescue plan can be found at fcps.org/fiscal/arp-esser.
Overall, Maryland is receiving nearly $2 billion through the American Rescue Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.