Focus on... Burkittsville

Owner Paul Gilligan stands for a portrait in P.J. Gilligan Dry Goods and & Mercantile Co., in Burkittsville on June 12, 2022. The store was founded around 200 years ago and has been a historic staple for the town since. Gilligan's store sells a variety of items, from goods made from local merchants, to antiques dating back to the Civil War era.
From left: Zoe Slagle, 9, Renee Neumark, 9, Ella Neumark, 7, and Rose McDermott, 8, sell lemonade on West Main Street in Burkittsville on June 12, 2022. The girls became friends through attending the Lucy School and ran the lemonade stand the week before as well.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Mount Airy work on The Hamilton Willard Shafer Farm in Burkittsville on June 18, 2022. The farm served as headquarters for the Union during the Civil War Battle of South Mountain in 1862.
Richard Pry, 88, speaks on his life while sitting in a utility vehicle at Needwood Farms near Burkittsville on June 18, 2022. Pry was born on the land and is one of the longest residents of the Burkittsville area. He remembers when he was growing up, he knew every resident of the town and where they lived. With the town bringing in new residents throughout the years, Pry said that has changed.
Braden Minehan, 9, holds up a string of fish during the Catfish Derby at the town pond in Burkittsville on June 18, 2022. The annual event, sponsored by the Burkittsville Ruritan Club and the Town of Burkittsville, brought dozens of participants from the area.
From left: Paul Gilligan, Burkittsville mayor-elect Michael Robinson, Jess Douglass with Moms Demand Action, Harry Lashley with Frederick County Parks & Recreation, and Frederick County Council member Jerry Donald sit outside of P.J. Gilligan Dry Goods & Mercantile Co. in Burkittsville on Tuesday. The group makes an effort to gather outside of the store every weekend.
Curator Jody Brumage sits for a portrait in South Mountain Heritage Society in Burkittsville on June 15, 2022. Brumage has lived in Burkittsville for his entire life. He is a seventh-generation resident of the town and plays the organ for St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran in Burkittsville. The society is housed in the former Resurrection Reformed Church, and the space served as a field hospital following the Battle of South Mountain in 1862.
The streets of Burkittsville were relatively quiet during a slow Sunday afternoon earlier in June this year. A group of several guests sit in a semicircle of wooden chairs outside of a store on West Main Street. Some attendees eat peanuts; a few smoke cigars.
People continue to converse in the relaxed setting as store owner Paul Gilligan rises from his seat to walk into the building. Walls are decorated with antiques, some dating back to the Civil War-era. For the last 200 years, the store, currently known as P.J. Gilligan Dry Goods and & Mercantile Co., has been a historic staple in the town.
Down the road, four young girls laugh behind a table with a sign that reads, “Fresh Lemonade $1.” Every few minutes, a driver pulls over to buy a cup of the natural citrus drink. After the girls successfully deliver the lemonade to the patron, the group delves into a conversation about upcoming summer plans. The jar that holds their earnings for the day is nearly full.
Established in 1824 by Henry Burkitt, the historic village of Burkittsville is located just under 20 miles southwest from the City of Frederick. At an estimated population of 151 as of October 2021, it is the smallest municipality in Frederick County. The town sits at the eastern base of South Mountain and within the heart of Middletown Valley.
Burkittsville and its surrounding valley is ingrained with Civil War history. Following the Battle of South Mountain in 1862, the village became a site for 15 hospitals to treat wounded soldiers. Burkittsville Union Cemetery, a historic site in the town, served as a temporary burial ground for soldiers who were casualties in the war.
The community's efforts to preserve its cultural heritage is evident throughout the town to this day. Buildings from the mid-19th century are displayed throughout the Burkittsville streets. Historic farms are preserved; a snapshot of a moment in time. Burkittsville residents and those living in surrounding areas spend time getting to know one another. From my time in Burkittsville, I could see the care community members have for their town and its strong historic heritage.
