Amid continued fundraising efforts, staff at the Frederick County Animal Control's animal shelter are hopeful that long-awaited renovations on the facility will begin in fall 2024.
Efforts to renovate the facility began in 2019, said David Luckenbaugh, the director of the Division of Frederick Animal Control and Adoption Center.
He added that standards for sheltering have changed since the facility's construction in 1978, and large-scale renovations are needed to make the shelter better-suited for the animals there.
"Over time, sheltering has evolved," Luckenbaugh said. "We want something that's going to be quieter and calmer and more relaxing. We hope that less stress leads to better behavior, and better behavior leads to quicker and more adoptions."
Among other stress-reduction measures, the renovation will bring facilities for cats that are further away from the building's dog wing, according to Luckenbaugh. Currently, most cats are housed in cages near the dog wing and can hear dogs barking across the hall, which can be stressful, he said.
The division has acquired almost all the necessary permits needed for renovation and is aiming to put the project out for a construction bid soon, Luckenbaugh said. He's hopeful that construction will begin sometime in fall 2024 and wrap up a year and a half after that, he said.
Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter, a nonprofit that provides financial support to the shelter to supplement the funding it receives from the county, raised $23,000 toward the renovation last month through a gala it held.
That fundraising effort brought the nonprofit's total fund for the shelter to $45,000, according to a news release from the organization on June 8.
The county's animal control division can't solicit its own donations, so FFOCAS' fundraising efforts, as well as funding from the state, have been helpful while planning for the renovations, Luckenbaugh said — especially as costs have increased.
Former division director Linda Shea — who headed the county's animal control facility from April 2015 until December 2021 — told The Frederick News-Post in 2021 that renovations were expected to cost $7.5 million. The latest projected total cost for the renovation process is $9.5 million, according to a capital project summary from the county.
"As we've gone through the project and the planning, inflation has increased, so our initial budget would not have got us the same end product as what we had hoped," Luckenbaugh said.
The division has secured some of that funding during previous stages of the project, like designing the layout for the renovation, and is slated to secure more of the total funding in fiscal year 2024, according to the capital project summary.
Shawn Snyder, the division's volunteer coordinator, said he also foresees FFOCAS continuing to raise and donate money toward the renovation costs.
When the renovation project is complete, it will add about 8,000 square feet to the animal shelter's facility, bringing it to 20,600 square feet, according to Luckenbaugh.
Many aspects of the renovation plans aim to create better living conditions for the animals in the shelter, Snyder said.
The renovation will add three rooms in which cats can roam freely, and will also add outdoor-facing windows for cats who will remain in cages.
Dogs will also be housed in kennels where they will have access to both indoor and outdoor sections of the shelter, Snyder said.
"What we've experienced a lot is animals aren't used to living in a shelter so the transition can be quite rough, so having some of these spaces that are a little more accommodating, a little more stress free, hopefully will make their stay here better," Snyder said.
The updated layout for the shelter also adds additional facilities for staff to process incoming animals and for animals to recover from surgery away from loud barking and other stressors, Luckenbaugh said.
The renovations will also expand the facility's administrative offices and add a dedicated room for public events and staff training. Luckenbaugh said that currently, the facility lacks sufficient space, so most staff members share offices and the education room doubles as a storage facility for animal supplies.
The shelter saw an eight percent increase of animals taken in from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023, data from the animal control division shows.
Other data show positives, according to Luckenbaugh, like the adoption rate seeing an 18% increase between the fiscal years and the euthanasia rate seeing a 13% decrease.
But with the overall uptick in animals surrendered or brought in to the shelter, the upcoming renovations are much-needed, Luckenbaugh said.
"We've only got so much space... and our shelter population right now is high, and we are a little stressed on space and resources and manpower, so those kind of efforts are definitely beneficial to our mission," he said.
(2) comments
In addition to spaying and neutering, let's look into making the new facility a no kill shelter.
Spay or neuter you pets people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.