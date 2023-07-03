Animal Shelter Plans
David Luckenbaugh, the director of the Division of Frederick Animal Control and Adoption Center, stands in the cat housing area of the shelter. Plans are underway for the fall of 2024 for improvements.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Amid continued fundraising efforts, staff at the Frederick County Animal Control's animal shelter are hopeful that long-awaited renovations on the facility will begin in fall 2024.

Efforts to renovate the facility began in 2019, said David Luckenbaugh, the director of the Division of Frederick Animal Control and Adoption Center.

SwiftyG

In addition to spaying and neutering, let's look into making the new facility a no kill shelter.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Spay or neuter you pets people.

