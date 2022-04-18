Former Frederick News-Post city editor Andrew Schotz returned to the paper Monday as its new top editor.
Schotz, 52, was formerly managing editor for Bethesda Beat, where he oversaw daily news coverage of Montgomery County. He has also held editorial roles at Herald-Mail Media in Hagerstown and for The Gazette in Montgomery County, which shuttered in 2015.
He said returning to The News-Post was an opportunity to continue shaping local news coverage and to do so closer to his home in Hagerstown.
Coming to The News-Post is also a chance to lead what he said is a “vibrant news source that is committed to staying here ... and examining what happens here.”
“Frederick County is lucky to have a news source that is so focused on this community,” Schotz said. “There are some communities that don’t have that at all.”
Montgomery County, like a number of communities in Maryland and across the country, has seen local coverage decline in the last few years as news organizations are forced to shrink staff size or fold altogether, he said.
“The News-Post plays an essential role in keeping the community informed, in being a watchdog on government and other institutions,” he said. “It’s for a variety of things that are all part of the fabric of a community.”
After leaving The News-Post in 2017, Schotz temporarily filled in as managing editor at Bethesda Beat for six months before working as a news editor at Herald-Mail Media for roughly a year and a half. He returned to Bethesda Beat in 2019.
Schotz also has years of experience working as a news reporter, including at Herald-Mail Media. Prior to coming to Maryland in 2000, he was a reporter and editor with The Altamont Enterprise and Albany County Post in Altamont, N.Y., for eight years.
Schotz replaces Paul Milton, who, after nearly three years as The News-Post’s top editor, took a job in March as director of communications for the Maryland State Highway Administration.
